Shishka Bar / IITM Architect

  • 22:00 - 8 March, 2017
Shishka Bar / IITM Architect
Shishka Bar / IITM Architect, © Antonov Dmitry
© Antonov Dmitry

  • Architects

    IITM Architect

  • Location

    Staraya Basmannaya ul., Moskva, Russia

  • Architect in Charge

    Antonov Dmitry

  • Area

    244.7 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Antonov Dmitry
© Antonov Dmitry
Place: An old one-storey building in the historic center of Moscow. After a reconstruction, the ceilings were elevated to 5.8 meters and gothic style panoramic windows were installed, a few years before our project began.

© Antonov Dmitry
Aim: Transformation of the one-storey building with a basement into an establishment capable of accommodating 80 people

Sketch
Sketch

Solution: We decided to add the second floor and expand the basement in order to have 3 fully-fledged floors. To do so, we had to fully demolish all the existing lift slabs and to erect them once more. The roof became accessible and two staircases were added, one of which leads directly to the roof from the building. All elements of the interior are hand-made on the base of our project

© Antonov Dmitry
Product Description.

1. Rehau window system allowed the maximum optimization of energy efficiency for the building. It was important for us to find an efficient solution since the glass reaches 60% of the total area of the facade and the temperatures during winter drop to 20 degrees below zero. The solution we chose was a three-chambered fenestration Rehau/DELIGHT-Design

2. ITALON porcelain stoneware permitted to satisfy the client's demand to have a more durable flooring which wouldn't lose it's new-floor appearance over time. An irregular surface finish makes it seem like a genuine flooring board.

© Antonov Dmitry
Cite: "Shishka Bar / IITM Architect" 08 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805073/shishka-bar-iitm-architect/>
