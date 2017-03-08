Shishka Bar / IITM Architect

+20

Architects IITM Architect

Location Staraya Basmannaya ul., Moskva, Russia

Architect in Charge Antonov Dmitry

Area 244.7 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Antonov Dmitry

Manufacturers Loading...

Place: An old one-storey building in the historic center of Moscow. After a reconstruction, the ceilings were elevated to 5.8 meters and gothic style panoramic windows were installed, a few years before our project began.

Aim: Transformation of the one-storey building with a basement into an establishment capable of accommodating 80 people

Solution: We decided to add the second floor and expand the basement in order to have 3 fully-fledged floors. To do so, we had to fully demolish all the existing lift slabs and to erect them once more. The roof became accessible and two staircases were added, one of which leads directly to the roof from the building. All elements of the interior are hand-made on the base of our project

Product Description.

1. Rehau window system allowed the maximum optimization of energy efficiency for the building. It was important for us to find an efficient solution since the glass reaches 60% of the total area of the facade and the temperatures during winter drop to 20 degrees below zero. The solution we chose was a three-chambered fenestration Rehau/DELIGHT-Design

2. ITALON porcelain stoneware permitted to satisfy the client's demand to have a more durable flooring which wouldn't lose it's new-floor appearance over time. An irregular surface finish makes it seem like a genuine flooring board.