LOHA’s Latest Supportive Housing Complex Curbs LA’s Increasing Homelessness

With ever-increasing rates of chronic and veteran homelessness amongst low-income households, Los Angeles’ pressing demand for affordable social housing is being addressed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects, with their design of MLK1101 Supportive Housing, which has just begun construction.

Working in collaboration with non-profit Clifford Beers Housing, LOHA’s intention is to focus on health and community within a comfortable environment. This is achieved through a number of strategies, including exposing the building towards the street to integrate the building into the neighborhood creating strong community ties.

+13

An elevated community garden offers gathering space for neighbors and residents, connected to the street by a generous staircase. Along with a street-level storefront, this gesture allows for unrestricted interaction between all members of the community and eliminates societal barriers, which is often lacking in social housing projects.

The complex accommodates 26 identical units, geared towards individual tenants as well as low-income families. The units are connected by staggered walkways as a result of varying widths, which forms additional socializing spaces.

In addition to aiming for LEED Platinum Certification, MLK1101 Supportive Housing also includes support services offices, outdoor green spaces, a rooftop patio, shared laundry and kitchen facilities, among other collective amenities.

News via: Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects.

Architects Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

Architect in Charge Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

Design Team Lorcan O’Herlihy, FAIA (Principal), Nick Hopson (Project Director), Dana Lydon, Donnie Schmidt, Santiago Tolosa, Ghazal Khezri, Chris Gassaway, Christopher Lim

Landscape Architect LINK Landscape Architecture

Civil & MEP Engineering SY Lee & Associates

John Labib & Associates Structural Engineering

Area 2090.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

