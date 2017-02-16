World
  LOHA's Latest Supportive Housing Complex Curbs LA's Increasing Homelessness

LOHA’s Latest Supportive Housing Complex Curbs LA’s Increasing Homelessness

LOHA’s Latest Supportive Housing Complex Curbs LA’s Increasing Homelessness
LOHA’s Latest Supportive Housing Complex Curbs LA’s Increasing Homelessness, © Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
© Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

With ever-increasing rates of chronic and veteran homelessness amongst low-income households, Los Angeles’ pressing demand for affordable social housing is being addressed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects, with their design of MLK1101 Supportive Housing, which has just begun construction.

Working in collaboration with non-profit Clifford Beers Housing, LOHA’s intention is to focus on health and community within a comfortable environment. This is achieved through a number of strategies, including exposing the building towards the street to integrate the building into the neighborhood creating strong community ties.

Southwest View. Image © Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects Axonometric Drawing. Image © Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects © Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects © Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects +13

© Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
© Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

An elevated community garden offers gathering space for neighbors and residents, connected to the street by a generous staircase. Along with a street-level storefront, this gesture allows for unrestricted interaction between all members of the community and eliminates societal barriers, which is often lacking in social housing projects.

© Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
© Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

The complex accommodates 26 identical units, geared towards individual tenants as well as low-income families. The units are connected by staggered walkways as a result of varying widths, which forms additional socializing spaces.

Southwest View. Image © Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
Southwest View. Image © Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

In addition to aiming for LEED Platinum Certification, MLK1101 Supportive Housing also includes support services offices, outdoor green spaces, a rooftop patio, shared laundry and kitchen facilities, among other collective amenities.

News via: Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects.

  • Architects

    Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

  • Architect in Charge

    Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

  • Design Team

    Lorcan O’Herlihy, FAIA (Principal), Nick Hopson (Project Director), Dana Lydon, Donnie Schmidt, Santiago Tolosa, Ghazal Khezri, Chris Gassaway, Christopher Lim

  • Landscape Architect

    LINK Landscape Architecture

  • Civil & MEP Engineering

    SY Lee & Associates

  • John Labib & Associates

    Structural Engineering

  • Area

    2090.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

