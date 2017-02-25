Black Clay Family Residence / NEBRAU

+18

Architects NEBRAU

Location Giraitė, Lithuania

Architect in Charge Laurynas Avyzius

Area 145.0 m2

Project Year 2012

Photographs Laurynas Avyzius

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape Design Domas Timinskas, Vaidotas Gudeliauskas

House Builder Domantostatyba More Specs Less Specs

Idea

Lithuanian architecture studio NEBRAU main task was to create minimal architecture with clear lines and simple volumes, using long-live and natural materials, creating natural and minimal landscape surrounding where people can relax from their daily life routine.

In the same plot built a small building for www.elegantepress.com letterpress printing studio.

Integration to the environment

The place of the house in the quarter: square-shaped land plot which continues the row of houses. The area contains a mix of large, contemporary homes and older dwellings dating to the 1970s and 1990s.

The Function

The building is convenient to use and functional. The young family house is very comfortable by its planning functionality. House is one storey. The main entrance is in the middle of the house, where free-time zone (living room with kitchen) is separated from sleeping zone (bedrooms).

The Architecture

Family residence is located in Lithuania, Kaunas city.

House volumes are different height for it’s inside functionality and exterior dynamic. The finish is a solid concrete tiles on walls, which gives horizontal shadow structure for the house. Architectural volumes of the house are separated with a vertical larch wood planks, which left naturally to get grey. Dark colors and natural material merges into the surrounding.

Lithuania is in the weather zone, where temperature is from -35C till +35C. House insulation should be well prepared for all seasons and comfortable living. Energetical class of the house is A.

Heating - geothermal, Windows – wood frame with aluminum outside.

The Interior

The interior was created as a warm, cosy atmosphere. Natural and reliable decoration materials shall be used such as natural wood look floor tiles of the greater part of the areas, guest room, kitchen, as well as kitchen. We love natural oak mass furniture, which used for table tops in the kitchen.