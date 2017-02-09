See How Flexible, Superthin Glass is Produced

Superthin, flexible glass sounds like something out of a fantasy world – but in fact, it’s something many of us already use everyday as screens for our smartphones and watches. In this video from the Science Channel’s How It’s Made, the intricate process for creating this material, produced by glass manufacturer Schott, is revealed. Watch as the components of the glass are carefully measured out and blended before being melted and reformed into ultrathin sheets.

While the glass is already being used in many practical applications, the architectural potential of these materials is just now beginning to be explored. With high electric conductivity and flexibility, superthin glass is currently being tested on items such as rollable tvs and digital newspapers that would have the sensation of a traditional paper and all the capabilities of a tablet. Scaled up, larger scale architectural applications could include “living” partition walls that bend and react digitally to a person’s presence, or screens that are designed into the architecture of a building, rather than slapped onto its facade.

