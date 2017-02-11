World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. An Eco-Village for Orphaned Kenyan Children - Competition Winners Announced

An Eco-Village for Orphaned Kenyan Children - Competition Winners Announced

An Eco-Village for Orphaned Kenyan Children - Competition Winners Announced
An Eco-Village for Orphaned Kenyan Children - Competition Winners Announced , Orphanage Home Courtyard. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke
Orphanage Home Courtyard. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke

The One Heart Foundation has announced the winners of the Children’s Eco-Village Design Competition. Attracting 45 submissions from 21 countries, the brief asked participants to propose an environmentally-friendly campus for orphaned and abandoned children, to be built in Soy, Kenya.

School Courtyard. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke Approaching the school drop-off. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke Entrance from the main road. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke Income-generating eco-farm. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke

Approaching the school drop-off. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke
Approaching the school drop-off. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke

The competition was won by Malaysian entrant Poo Liang Edric Choo and his team from Malaysian firm O2DA. His proposal across the eight-acre property will provide a home for 100 orphaned children, education for 500, skills training for the local community, an income-generating eco-farm, and 50 local jobs.

Income-generating eco-farm. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke
Income-generating eco-farm. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke

Choo’s design embraces vernacular architecture and local materials, and was praised by the judges for its aesthetic beauty and functionality. The designer’s intent was to demonstrate how architecture can go beyond good design, and positively contribute to people’s lives and living conditions.

School Courtyard. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke
School Courtyard. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke

Choo's design is a stunning concept that blends African influences, locally sourced materials and a certain warmth and nurturing sense of place – One Heart Foundation. 

Aerial View. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke
Aerial View. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke

Second place was awarded to Suzy Syme from Australia, whilst third place was awarded to Sunjana Thurumala Sridhar of the United States. As the competition winner, Choo will now work with Melbourne-based firm ClarkeHopkinsClarke to realize the scheme, with work commencing in early 2018.

School Building Section. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke
School Building Section. Image Courtesy of ClarkeHopkinsClarke

News via: ClarkeHopkinsClarke

