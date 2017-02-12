World
  3. AART Architects Transforms Danish Hospital Into University

AART Architects Transforms Danish Hospital Into University

Courtesy of AART architects

AART Architects have won the competition to transform the Aarhus Municipal Hospital into a new campus for Aarhus University in Denmark.

In an effort to renew and enhance the original qualities of the site—like its red tile façades and consistent compositions of public space—as well as to support academic and urban life of the future, the project will uphold “the site’s historical potential by paving the way for new prospects to create a forward-looking transformation of this unique spot.”

Courtesy of AART architects Courtesy of AART architects Courtesy of AART architects Courtesy of AART architects

Courtesy of AART architects
Courtesy of AART architects

The development plan is based on four principles: to reinforce the historic potential of the site; to connect it to the city that surrounds it; to generate interaction with modern ways of life; and to encapsulate it in an enduring layout, explained the architects in a recent press reelease. 

Courtesy of AART architects
Courtesy of AART architects
Courtesy of AART architects
Courtesy of AART architects

The project will feature new opportunities for research, business, housing, cafés, and other various programs, all with the goal of “[enriching] the story of Aarhus […] as a vibrant, attractive university city for the benefits of students, researchers, citizens, and companies.”

Courtesy of AART architects
Courtesy of AART architects

Learn more about the project here.

Location: Aarhus, Denmark
Competition: Winning proposal in project competition, 2017
Size: 110,000 m2
Developer: Forskningsfondens Ejendomsselskab (FEAS)
Full-service consultant: AART Architects
Architects: AART Architects and E+N
Landscape architect: Møller & Grønborg
Engineer: Trafikplan 

News via: AART Architects

Cite: Sabrina Santos. "AART Architects Transforms Danish Hospital Into University" 12 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805014/aart-architects-transforms-danish-hospital-into-university/>
