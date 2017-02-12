World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Australia
  5. Tony Owen Partners
  6. 2017
  Breeze Mooloolaba / Tony Owen Partners

Breeze Mooloolaba / Tony Owen Partners

  • 20:00 - 12 February, 2017
Breeze Mooloolaba / Tony Owen Partners
Breeze Mooloolaba / Tony Owen Partners, © Peter Sexty
© Peter Sexty

© Peter Sexty

  • Architects

    Tony Owen Partners

  • Location

    Mooloolaba QLD 4557, Australia

  • Architect in Charge

    Tony Owen, Wendy Tong, Andrew VanZenten

  • Builder

    Hutchinson

  • Area

    2400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Peter Sexty
© Peter Sexty
© Peter Sexty

From the architect. Mooloolaba is a resort town on the southern coast of Queensland. It has expansive beaches and a laid back feel. The Breeze Apartments are located on the main beachfront promenade. The Breeze contains 33 apartments all with Oceanfront views. It contains a pool, gym and gardens. The building was designed to maximise views to the ocean, with wide living areas and sweeping balconies. The units have a light and open feel consistent with the area.   

Level 4º-9º Floor Plan
Level 4º-9º Floor Plan

The unique curvilinear design was inspired by the natural forms of the tidal estuaries nearby. The large balconies alternate between levels creating a rhythm on the façade. The façade is the result of a melding of concrete forms and perforated mesh panels. The panels provide solidity and privacy for bedrooms and curve down to maximise views in front of living areas and balconies. This creates a fluid effect. The design at once continues the local language, yet creates a completely new expression. 

© Peter Sexty
© Peter Sexty

Product Description: The building is clad in painted masonry. The balconies are sheathed in Perforated metal screens to create a feeling of solidity whilst allowing views of the ocean. The undulating curves are created from in-situ concrete made by a special shuttered formwork.

© Peter Sexty
© Peter Sexty
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments Australia
Cite: "Breeze Mooloolaba / Tony Owen Partners" 12 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805001/breeze-mooloolaba-tony-owen-partners/>
