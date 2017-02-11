Winning Proposal to Define Jurong Lake District as Singapore’s Newest Business Hub

The Singapore Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has selected KCAP Architects&Planners as the primary consultant to develop Singapore’s Jurong Lake District, leading a varied design team that includes SAA Architects, Arup, S333, and Lekker.

Submitting a dense, commercial mixed-use concept masterplan centered around a new high-speed rail (HSR) terminal in Singapore, the team’s intention was to facilitate the Jurong Lake District’s progress as a ‘district of the future’, as well as creating the country’s second Central Business District. Waterways and a variety of landscaped green spaces were also key components of the proposal, giving the area a striking identity.

+5

Situated in the west of Singapore, the Jurong Lake District is part of “the URA’s decentralization efforts to create new commercial activities, amenities and recreational facilities outside the Central Area of Singapore,” according to KCAP.

Specifically, the planned business sector, Lakeside Gateway, will serve to connect the district to Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, as a result of the future HSR system.

Having been selected for their winning proposal, the team will now work with the URA to create the district’s comprehensive masterplan and will showcase their progress to the public mid-2017 for further refinement.

News via: KCAP Architects&Planners.

Winning Proposal for Finland Bay Masterplan Transforms Industry into Innovation