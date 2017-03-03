World
Monte da Silva / Pedro Mendes

  • 15:00 - 3 March, 2017
Monte da Silva / Pedro Mendes
Monte da Silva / Pedro Mendes, Courtesy of Pedro Mendes
Courtesy of Pedro Mendes

Courtesy of Pedro Mendes Courtesy of Pedro Mendes Courtesy of Pedro Mendes Courtesy of Pedro Mendes +19

  • Architects

    Pedro Mendes

  • Location

    7250 Alandroal, Portugal

  • Area

    257.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Photographs

    Cortesia de Pedro Mendes

  • Collaborators

    Patrícia Horta, Ana Barros, Tiago Marcelino da Cruz

  • Structure

    ARA, Alves Rodrigues & Associados, Lda., Fernando Rodrigues

  • Water Installations

    Acribia

  • Electrical Installations

    Ruben Sobral
Courtesy of Pedro Mendes
Courtesy of Pedro Mendes

Passing by Alandroal, on a territory marked by scattered settlements and the proximity of the Alqueva dam, we arrive to Monte da Silva. The house, whitewashed, emerges on top of a small hill overlooking the other side of the border. A chimney, somehow unscaled, and a cover in roof tiles accentuate the silhouette of the building in the landscape.

Courtesy of Pedro Mendes
Courtesy of Pedro Mendes

The proposal approached the idea of reusing the existing house and builds a new backer. The intervention focused on the adaptation of the existing house, keeping its spatial and formal identity.

Planta
Planta

The project stems from the interpretation of the evolution of the existing house: a simple gable house built in two phases. The final proposal (C) develops a relationship of continuity with the existing one. In the main house is added a new body plastered in white and covered with red roof tiles. Two patios and an outdoor yard establish mediation with the surrounding landscape.

Courtesy of Pedro Mendes
Courtesy of Pedro Mendes

Something must be said about the project process. Six proposals were developed that stand out the A, B and C. Between the beginning of the crisis (2008) and its confirmation, the area of the house was decreasing. Between sketches, models, emails, desires and wishes the work was being drawn by the contingency of these years.

Proposal Axonometric
Proposal Axonometric
