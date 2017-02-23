15 Metal Fittings for Connecting Laminated Wooden Structures

When designing wooden structures, it’s very important to consider joints and reinforcements that will allow them to stay together and upright. These connectors not only allow for adhering wood to wood but also let you anchor wood elements to brick and concrete walls.

With such a variety of pieces needing to be connected together (beam-beam / beam-pillar / beam-strut / beam-wall / base-frames), working with hardware requires the advice of a calculating engineer or a professional with knowledge and experience. To guide you in this process, we have selected 15 metal fittings specially designed by Arauco to connect wood pieces.

Anchoring Pillars to Floor

For pillars that need to take lateral forces

M90 for 90 mm pillars

Diagonal Beam Joint

Simple base plate

Beam Anchoring

Joining beam to brick wall

Straight Sectional Metal Pillar

Straight sectional metal pillar

Built-In Pillar

Swivel joint

Hidden Support

Supported joints

Plate Recessed

Strut pillar joint

Flanges Recessed

Beam strut V joint

Anchored Wall Plate

Roof truss to wall joint

Roof Truss to Wall Joint

Beam to Slope

Beam to slope

H125-185

Beam to beam joints

T-Plate Joint

Plate joint

Corner Type Joint

Roof truss pillar joint

Support Plate

Beam to H brace joint

Double Anchor

Beam to beam joint

** Guide Developed by ArchDaily Guide and Arauco.