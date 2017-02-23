World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
15 Metal Fittings for Connecting Laminated Wooden Structures

  • 08:00 - 23 February, 2017
  • by Materials
  • Translated by Matthew Valletta
15 Metal Fittings for Connecting Laminated Wooden Structures , Courtesy of Arauco
Courtesy of Arauco

When designing wooden structures, it’s very important to consider joints and reinforcements that will allow them to stay together and upright. These connectors not only allow for adhering wood to wood but also let you anchor wood elements to brick and concrete walls. 

With such a variety of pieces needing to be connected together (beam-beam / beam-pillar / beam-strut / beam-wall / base-frames), working with hardware requires the advice of a calculating engineer or a professional with knowledge and experience. To guide you in this process, we have selected 15 metal fittings specially designed by Arauco to connect wood pieces. 

M90 for 90 mm pillars Beam Strut V Joint Beam to Slope Joint Support Plate +16

Anchoring Pillars to Floor

For pillars that need to take lateral forces

M90 for 90 mm pillars
Diagonal Beam Joint

Simple base plate

Diagonal Beam Joint
Beam Anchoring

Joining beam to brick wall

Beam Anchoring
Straight Sectional Metal Pillar

Straight sectional metal pillar

Straight Sectional Metal Pillar
Built-In Pillar

Swivel joint

Built-In Pillar
Hidden Support

Supported joints

Hidden Support
Plate Recessed

Strut pillar joint

Plate Recessed
Flanges Recessed

Beam strut V joint

Beam Strut V Joint
Anchored Wall Plate

Roof truss to wall joint

Roof Truss to Wall Joint
Beam to Slope

Beam to slope

Beam to Slope Joint
H125-185

Beam to beam joints

Beam to Beam Joints
T-Plate Joint

Plate joint 

T-plate Joint
Corner Type Joint

Roof truss pillar joint

Corner Type Joint
Support Plate

Beam to H brace joint

Support Plate
Double Anchor

Beam to beam joint

Double Anchor
More details and related materials in the following link.

** Guide Developed by ArchDaily Guide and Arauco.

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Materials. "15 Metal Fittings for Connecting Laminated Wooden Structures " [15 herrajes metálicos para conectar estructuras de madera laminada Arauco] 23 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valletta, Matthew) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804991/15-metal-fittings-for-connecting-laminated-wooden-structures/>
