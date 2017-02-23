15 Metal Fittings for Connecting Laminated Wooden Structures

When designing wooden structures, it’s very important to consider joints and reinforcements that will allow them to stay together and upright. These connectors not only allow for adhering wood to wood but also let you anchor wood elements to brick and concrete walls.
With such a variety of pieces needing to be connected together (beam-beam / beam-pillar / beam-strut / beam-wall / base-frames), working with hardware requires the advice of a calculating engineer or a professional with knowledge and experience. To guide you in this process, we have selected 15 metal fittings specially designed by Arauco to connect wood pieces.
Anchoring Pillars to Floor
For pillars that need to take lateral forces
Diagonal Beam Joint
Simple base plate
Beam Anchoring
Joining beam to brick wall
Straight Sectional Metal Pillar
Built-In Pillar
Swivel joint
Hidden Support
Supported joints
Plate Recessed
Strut pillar joint
Flanges Recessed
Beam strut V joint
Anchored Wall Plate
Roof truss to wall joint
Beam to Slope
H125-185
Beam to beam joints
T-Plate Joint
Plate joint
Corner Type Joint
Roof truss pillar joint
Support Plate
Beam to H brace joint
Double Anchor
Beam to beam joint
