Watch the Construction of Roland Garros' New Tennis Stadiums in These Animations



Modernisation de Roland-Garros by FFT

Stade du Roland Garros, home of one of tennis’ four grand slam tournaments, the French Open, has revealed animations of the two new stadia planned for the historic park grounds. The renovations will include a $400 million redesign of the event’s main stadium and a brand new greenhouse-inspired court, the first of its kind at a major tournament.

+8

Save this picture! Court Philippe Chatrier. Image © FFT / Architects: ACD Girardet and Associates / Daniel Vaniche and Associates / Perspective: 3dfabrique

As shown in the video, the event’s main stadium, Court Philippe-Chatrier, will be rebuilt nearly from the ground up to provide foundation work for a new retractable roof system. Planned to be completed by 2020, it will make the French Open the final Grand Slam tournament to accommodate indoor play after the U.S. Open completed a $150 million dollar roof addition to its main stadium in 2016. The stadium renovations have been designed by ACD Girardet and Associates along with Daniel Vaniche and Associates.



Modernisation Roland-Garros - Court du Jardin... by FFT

The second video shows the construction of Roland Garros’ new Court des Serres, a 5,000 seat sunken garden stadium that will be surrounded by four greenhouses containing flora from four different continents. The facility, designed by architect Marc Mimram, will be connected to the park grounds via a new tree-lined allée that will allow fans to relax and stroll.

Save this picture! Roland Garros Village. Image © FFT / Architects: Atelier d'architecture Chaix & Morel and associates / ACD Girardet et associés / Paysagistes: Team Corajoud / Perspectiviste: 3dfabrique

The third main component of the masterplan will be a new “Roland Garros Village.” Designed by Atelier d'architecture Chaix & Morel and associates with ACD Girardet and associates, the village will include new public relations and receptions areas, as well as shops and eating options arranged around hanging gardens by landscape architects Team Corajoud.

More information on the renovation plans can be found on the official project website, here.

News via Roland Garros.