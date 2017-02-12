Schiattarella Associati Unveils Riyadh Stadium Plans

Rome-based Schiattarella Associati has unveiled its designs for the King Fahd International Stadium, a refurbishment project that will modify the existing structure, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to accommodate almost 50,000 spectators.

In order to link the ground level with the concourse level of the structure, the design focuses on creating an artificial hill at the base of the stadium.

Almost 1,000 parking spaces, as well as access areas to the West Stand—which will be renovated to fit FIFA requirements and accommodate spectators in a 12,000-square-meter space—will be featured in this hill.

Between the hill and the stadium space, a green area will allow in natural light, illuminating entrances, and will act as a filter between the stadium and parking lots.

“Our proposal starts from the idea of solving the new functional requirements introducing shapes and volumes that not only are integrated into the existing architecture but enhance the value of the Stadium itself,” said Amedeo and Andrea Schiattarella.

Architects Schiattarella Associati

Location Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Client General Sports Authority (GSA)

Structural Consultant Proge77

MEP Consultant Manens-Tifs

Photographs Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati

News via: Schiattarella Associati.