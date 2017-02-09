House 669 / HelgessonGonzaga Arkitekter

+12

Architects HelgessonGonzaga Arkitekter

Location Skövde, Sweden

Architects in Charge Isabell Gonzaga, Andreas Helgesson Gonzaga

Area 172.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Mikael Olsson

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor JB Villan More Specs Less Specs

“House 669” is an expression of the customers dream of getting their own house on a low budget and within a set fabrication process. The context is typical of many mid-sized Swedish towns contemporary development. The plot is prepared for fast and cost-effective construction of a catalogue house. Building your own home here normally comes down to the choice of a style.

“House 669” lands in this context, neighbouring the neofunctional look and across the street a modern mansion sitting on a plot of 600 m2. It is a house built in collaboration with a local catalogue house manufacturer, but sustains the pursuit of living in an environment that supports the families everyday life, including work, play, social life and rest. The volume is archetypical, like a quick drawing of a house. 1 1/2 levels and open to the ridge, it provides a variety of spaces.

By stripping away the standard materials (3-strip parquet, plasterboard ceilings, laminate window sills etc.) often found in catalogue houses, “House 669” achieve a more tactile material palette. Three coloured "islands" divide the ground floor which becomes the scene for social life, while structurally supporting the private rooms upstairs.