  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. HelgessonGonzaga Arkitekter
  6. 2016
  House 669 / HelgessonGonzaga Arkitekter

House 669 / HelgessonGonzaga Arkitekter

  • 09:00 - 9 February, 2017
House 669 / HelgessonGonzaga Arkitekter
House 669 / HelgessonGonzaga Arkitekter, © Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

© Mikael Olsson

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

“House 669” is an expression of the customers dream of getting their own house on a low budget and within a set fabrication process. The context is typical of many mid-sized Swedish towns contemporary development. The plot is prepared for fast and cost-effective construction of a catalogue house. Building your own home here normally comes down to the choice of a style. 

Spatial Concept
Spatial Concept

“House 669” lands in this context, neighbouring the neofunctional look and across the street a modern mansion sitting on a plot of 600 m2. It is a house built in collaboration with a local catalogue house manufacturer, but sustains the pursuit of living in an environment that supports the families everyday life, including work, play, social life and rest. The volume is archetypical, like a quick drawing of a house. 1 1/2 levels and open to the ridge, it provides a variety of spaces. 

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Section
Section
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

By stripping away the standard materials (3-strip parquet, plasterboard ceilings, laminate window sills etc.) often found in catalogue houses, “House 669” achieve a more tactile material palette. Three coloured "islands" divide the ground floor which becomes the scene for social life, while structurally supporting the private rooms upstairs.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Sweden
Cite: "House 669 / HelgessonGonzaga Arkitekter" 09 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804919/house-669-helgessongonzaga-arkitekter/>
世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »