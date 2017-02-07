World
Watch AL_A’s MAAT Museum in Lisbon Shimmer in this 4K Timelapse Video

Located along banks of the Tagus in the Lisbon neighborhood of Belém, AL_A's recently completed Museum of Art, Architecture, and Technology (MAAT) has brightened up the Lisbon waterfront with its sleek form and glimmering materiality since its opening last October. These qualities have now been captured in a 4K timelapse video by photographer and filmmaker Alejandro Villanueva. The video shows how the building’s presence transforms throughout the day, as the sun reflects off of its unique ceramic facade.

© Alejandro Villanueva © Alejandro Villanueva © Alejandro Villanueva © Alejandro Villanueva +16

Watch AL_A’s MAAT Museum in Lisbon Shimmer in this 4K Timelapse Video, © Alejandro Villanueva
© Alejandro Villanueva

“Blending structure into landscape, the kunsthalle is designed to allow visitors to walk over, under and through the building that sits beneath a gently expressed arch – one of the oldest forms in western architecture,” explain the architects of the design.

© Alejandro Villanueva
© Alejandro Villanueva

Check out the video above, and find out more about Alejandro Villanueva’s work, here.

MAAT / AL_A

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Watch AL_A’s MAAT Museum in Lisbon Shimmer in this 4K Timelapse Video" 07 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804896/watch-al-as-maat-museum-in-lisbon-shimmer-in-this-4k-timelapse-video/>

