9 Female Architects Shortlisted for AR’s Women in Architecture Awards

The Architectural Review (AR) has announced the shortlist of 9 female architects in the running for its 2016 Woman Architect of the Year and the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture awards. This year’s candidates come from a wide range of backgrounds, operating in UK, Mexico, France, the USA and Canada, and have been lauded by the AR for their “projects demonstrating exceptional design and awareness of geographical and political contexts.”

‘These women architects are creating some of the most innovative and creative design work in the world today, said Christine Murray, founder of the Women in Architecture Awards and editor-in-chief of The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal. “It is a privilege to celebrate work from a broad range of countries – showing how great design touches all our lives.’

Last year the top prize was awarded to Jeanne Gang, with the emerging architect prize going to Mexican architect Gabriela Etchegaray.

Check out this year's list of finalists below.

Architect of the Year 2017 Shortlist

Julia Barfield / Marks Barfield Architects (UK)

Save this picture! BA i360 in Brighton, UK / Marks Barfield Architects. Image © Luke Hayes

Barfield is best known for her work on iconic city-branding structures, such as the London Eye observation wheel of 1999 – and is recognised in the shortlist for the BA i360 structure in Brighton, UK (highlighted in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s slenderest tall tower). Barfield also has a strong interest in community and place-making projects.

Gabriela Carrillo / Taller Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo (Mexico)

Save this picture! Criminal Courts for Oral Trials, Pátzcuaro, Mexico / Taller Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Onnis Luque

Carrillo has been shortlisted for her work on the Criminal Courts for Oral trials in Pátzcuaro, Michoacán in Mexico – which skilfully answers a brief to design flexible spaces, comply with strict security rules and improve transparency in the judicial process. The architectural practice is also known for its work on the Matamoros Theatre in Morelia, capital of Michoacán.

Anouk Legendre / XTU Architects (France)

Save this picture! Cité du Vin / XTU Architects. Image © David Helman

Legendre has been shortlisted for her work on the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux, France – a place where wine-trail tourists can buy, consume and learn all about the culture and civilization associated with the beverage. An imposing, shiny, compelling structure, it breaks completely with the restrained limestone classicism of old Bordeaux.

Andrea Leers and Jane Weinzapfel / Leers Weinzapfel Associates (USA)

Save this picture! East Regional Chilled Water Plant / Leers Weinzapfel Associates. Image Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates

Leers and Weinzapfel have been shortlisted for their work on the East Regional Chilled Water Plant, Ohio State University, USA. The project is an elegant and positive approach to a functional building which uses perforated aluminium panels to achieve a refined aesthetic while maintaining an industrial utility.

Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture Shortlist

Ada Yvars Bravo / Mangera Yvars Architects (London)

Save this picture! Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies in Doha, Qatar / Mangera Yvars Architecst. Image Courtesy of Mangera Yvars Architects

Yvars Bravo’s impressive Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies in Doha, Qatar is one of the most socially impactful, culturally erudite and innovative designs in Qatar. Part of Qatar Foundation’s Education City, a landmark co-educational assembly of international leading universities, the brief called for a University and the Campus Mosque, which would also be open to the public.

Johanna Hurme / 5468796 Architecture (Canada)

Save this picture! Crossroads Garden Shed, Calgary / 5468796 Architecture. Image Courtesy of Johanna Hurme, 5468796 Architecture

Hurme is a conceptual and design innovator, working on a range of projects from Crossroads Garden Shed in Calgary and Migrating Landscapes – Canada’s official entry to the 13th annual Venice Biennale – to Winnipeg’s 62M Housing and Chair Your Idea, celebrating urban design.

Jing Liu / SO-IL (USA)

Save this picture! Manetti Shrem Museum of Art / SO-IL. Image © Iwan Baan

Liu is a talented and innovative architect recognised on this shortlist for her work on the outstanding Manetti Shrem Museum of Art in California. With this building, an extensive canopy appears to rise from the regimented agricultural landscape of inland California and hover in the air. It introduces a new architectural spirit to the campus of University of California, Davis.

Rozana Montiel / Estudio de Arquitectura (Mexico)

Save this picture! CANCHA / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Rozana Montiel

Montiel’s perceptive projects include Veracruz Cancha (a sports court), San Pablo Xalpa Unidad Habitacional (housing unit) and Tepoztlan House, all in Mexico. Her sensitive engagements with communities activate simple architectural forms.

More information on the awards can be found here.

News via The Architectural Review.