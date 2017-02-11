Ode to Pioneers - A Vision For The 'House of Delft' Mixed-Use Hub

Save this picture! Three tall facades take inspiration from famous historic Delft dwellings. Image Courtesy of Van Dongen-Koschuch Architects and Planners

Van Dongen–Kuschuch Architects and Planners has released images for its ‘House of Delft’ mixed-use hub in the Netherlands. Located beside Delft Central Train Station, the scheme will act as a gateway to both the historic city center and the renowned University of Technology. The architectural intent behind the proposal is to celebrate the artistic, scientific and innovative achievements which came from the city throughout its history. As visitors step off the train, it will be both an introduction to the city, and an indicator of what it has to offer.

+5

Save this picture! The House of Delft acts as an introduction to the city. Image Courtesy of Van Dongen-Koschuch Architects and Planners

Save this picture! The facades are to act as display windows to future innovation in Delft. Image Courtesy of Van Dongen-Koschuch Architects and Planners

House of Delft is a modern interpretation of ten historic Delft buildings. The complex is defined by three 20-meter-high houses at one side, and seven glass facades at the other. The facades draw inspiration from the dwellings of influential Delft residents throughout history, and tell a story of how they lived and worked. As a show of pride in Delft’s continued contribution to research and technology, the glass facades will come alive with the sights of people living, working and experimenting in studios – modern equivalents of Hugo de Groot or Reiner de Graaf.

Save this picture! House of Delft will be constructed of high-quality durable materials. Image Courtesy of Van Dongen-Koschuch Architects and Planners

The ambition of House of Delft is that the unique studios will later offer a glimpse into everything that Delft excels at. Whether Delft Blue pottery, Delft design, Delft innovations or multifunctional rooms where innovative institutions and commercial companies can showcase their capabilities, share knowledge and organize congresses and readings. Anything is possible here. – BLOC Creative Development

Save this picture! House of Delft will offer a range of rented and market studios. Image Courtesy of Van Dongen-Koschuch Architects and Planners

House of Delft is due to open in 2020.

News via: BLOC Creative Development Agency and Van Dongen–Kuschuch Architects and Planners.