Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura

+24

Architects Grupoarquitectura

Location San Juan del Río, Querétaro, Mexico

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Agustín Garza

Manufacturers Loading...

Architects Collaborators Daniel Álvarez, Gabriel Villalobos, Erick Ríos, Tomás Álvarez More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Project is built in a 19th Century Hacienda in the City of San Juan del Río, Mexico, is a Pavilion to receive guests to events, the concept is to build a very light glass body among the old stone walls of the Hacienda, we design a metallic structure for the large clear bookstore and have the fewest supports so that it looks as transparent as possible, we have a water mirror perimeter to refresh the environment where the whole structure is reflected.

The materials that were used basically are structures of metal, glass, stone and wood. The furniture of the room is Minotti and the kitchen is Bulthaup.