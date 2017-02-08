World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Grupoarquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura

Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura

  • 13:15 - 8 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura
Save this picture!
Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura, © Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

© Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza +24

  • Architects Collaborators

    Daniel Álvarez, Gabriel Villalobos, Erick Ríos, Tomás Álvarez
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

From the architect. The Project is built in a 19th Century Hacienda in the City of San Juan del Río, Mexico, is a Pavilion to receive guests to events, the concept is to build a very light glass body among the old stone walls of the Hacienda, we design a metallic structure for the large clear bookstore and have the fewest supports so that it looks as transparent as possible, we have a water mirror perimeter to refresh the environment where the whole structure is reflected.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

The materials that were used basically are structures of metal, glass, stone and wood. The furniture of the room is Minotti and the kitchen is Bulthaup.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Mexico
Cite: "Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura" 08 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804870/pabellon-de-visitas-hacienda-el-barreno-grupoarquitectura/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »