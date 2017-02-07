Winners of the 2017 Building of the Year Awards

With two weeks of nominations and voting now complete, we are happy to present the winners of the 2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards. As a peer-based, crowdsourced architecture award, these winners were chosen by the collective intelligence of over 75,000 votes from ArchDaily readers around the world, filtering over 3,000 projects down to the 16 best works featured on ArchDaily in 2016.

The winners, as always, include a diversity of architectural output from around the globe. Alongside high-profile, perhaps even predictable winners—who would have bet against BIG's first completed project in New York or Herzog & de Meuron's long-awaited philharmonic hall in Hamburg?—are more niche and surprise winners, from Nicolás Campodonico's off-grid chapel in Argentina to ARCHSTUDIO's organic food factory in China. The list also features some returning favorites such as spaceworkers, whose Casa Cabo de Vila brings them their second win in the housing category, repeating their success from 2015.

In being published on ArchDaily, these 16 exemplary buildings have helped us to continue our mission, bringing inspiration, knowledge, and tools to architects around the world. This award wouldn't be possible without the hundreds of firms that choose to publish their projects with ArchDaily every year, or without those who take part in the voting process to become part of our thousands-strong awards jury. To everyone who took part—either by submitting a project in the past year, or by nominating and voting for candidates in the past weeks—thank you for giving strength to this award. And of course, congratulations to all the winners!

Read on to see the full list of winning projects.

Save this picture! Winner in the Best Applied Product Category. Refurbishment of the Pavilion Dufour Château De Versailles / Dominique Perrault Architecte. Image © Andre Morin

Save this picture! Winner in the Small Scale Architecture Category. ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart. Image © ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart

Save this picture! Winner in the Educational Architecture Category. Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Save this picture! Winner in the Public Architecture Category. Leixões Cruise Terminal / Luís Pedro Silva Arquitecto. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Winner in the Housing Category. Via 57 / BIG. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Winner in the Cultural Architecture Category. Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Winner in the Refurbishment Category. The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

Save this picture! Winner in the Healthcare Architecture. Maggie's Cancer Centre Manchester / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Winner in the Industrial Architecture Category. Tangshan Organic Farm / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © JIN Wei-Qi

Save this picture! Winner in the Interior Category. Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio. Image © Wison Tungthunya

Save this picture! Winner in the Religious Architecture Category. San Bernardo Chapel / Nicolas Campodonico. Image © Nicolas Campodonico

Save this picture! Winner in the Sports Architecture. Sonora Stadium / 3Arquitectura. Image © Gobierno del Estado de Sonora

Save this picture! Winner in the Offices Category. BBVA Bancomer Tower / LEGORRETA+LEGORRETA & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Roland Halbe

Save this picture! Winner in the Hospitality Architecture. Yellow Submarine Coffee Tank / Secondfloor Architects. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan

Save this picture! Winner in the Commercial Architecture Category. Crystal House / MVRDV. Image © Daria Scagliola & Stijn Brakkee