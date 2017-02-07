World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Winners of the 2017 Building of the Year Awards

Winners of the 2017 Building of the Year Awards

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Winners of the 2017 Building of the Year Awards
Save this picture!
Winners of the 2017 Building of the Year Awards

With two weeks of nominations and voting now complete, we are happy to present the winners of the 2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards. As a peer-based, crowdsourced architecture award, these winners were chosen by the collective intelligence of over 75,000 votes from ArchDaily readers around the world, filtering over 3,000 projects down to the 16 best works featured on ArchDaily in 2016.

The winners, as always, include a diversity of architectural output from around the globe. Alongside high-profile, perhaps even predictable winners—who would have bet against BIG's first completed project in New York or Herzog & de Meuron's long-awaited philharmonic hall in Hamburg?—are more niche and surprise winners, from Nicolás Campodonico's off-grid chapel in Argentina to ARCHSTUDIO's organic food factory in China. The list also features some returning favorites such as spaceworkers, whose Casa Cabo de Vila brings them their second win in the housing category, repeating their success from 2015.

In being published on ArchDaily, these 16 exemplary buildings have helped us to continue our mission, bringing inspiration, knowledge, and tools to architects around the world. This award wouldn't be possible without the hundreds of firms that choose to publish their projects with ArchDaily every year, or without those who take part in the voting process to become part of our thousands-strong awards jury. To everyone who took part—either by submitting a project in the past year, or by nominating and voting for candidates in the past weeks—thank you for giving strength to this award. And of course, congratulations to all the winners!

Read on to see the full list of winning projects.

Best Applied Products: Refurbishment of the Pavilion Dufour Château De Versailles / Dominique Perrault Architecte

Save this picture!
Winner in the Best Applied Product Category. Refurbishment of the Pavilion Dufour Château De Versailles / Dominique Perrault Architecte. Image © Andre Morin
Winner in the Best Applied Product Category. Refurbishment of the Pavilion Dufour Château De Versailles / Dominique Perrault Architecte. Image © Andre Morin

Small Scale Architecture: ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart

Save this picture!
Winner in the Small Scale Architecture Category. ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart. Image © ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart
Winner in the Small Scale Architecture Category. ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart. Image © ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart

Educational Architecture: Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE

Save this picture!
Winner in the Educational Architecture Category. Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj
Winner in the Educational Architecture Category. Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Public Architecture: Leixões Cruise Terminal / Luís Pedro Silva Arquitecto

Save this picture!
Winner in the Public Architecture Category. Leixões Cruise Terminal / Luís Pedro Silva Arquitecto. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Winner in the Public Architecture Category. Leixões Cruise Terminal / Luís Pedro Silva Arquitecto. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Housing: VIΛ 57 West / BIG

Save this picture!
Winner in the Housing Category. Via 57 / BIG. Image © Iwan Baan
Winner in the Housing Category. Via 57 / BIG. Image © Iwan Baan

Cultural Architecture: Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
Winner in the Cultural Architecture Category. Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan
Winner in the Cultural Architecture Category. Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan

Refurbishment: The Stealth Building / WORKac

Save this picture!
Winner in the Refurbishment Category. The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte
Winner in the Refurbishment Category. The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

Healthcare Architecture: Maggie's Cancer Centre Manchester / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Winner in the Healthcare Architecture. Maggie's Cancer Centre Manchester / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners
Winner in the Healthcare Architecture. Maggie's Cancer Centre Manchester / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

Industrial Architecture: Tangshan Organic Farm / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
Winner in the Industrial Architecture Category. Tangshan Organic Farm / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © JIN Wei-Qi
Winner in the Industrial Architecture Category. Tangshan Organic Farm / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © JIN Wei-Qi

Interior Architecture: Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio

Save this picture!
Winner in the Interior Category. Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio. Image © Wison Tungthunya
Winner in the Interior Category. Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio. Image © Wison Tungthunya

Religious Architecture: Capilla San Bernardo / Nicolás Campodonico

Save this picture!
Winner in the Religious Architecture Category. San Bernardo Chapel / Nicolas Campodonico. Image © Nicolas Campodonico
Winner in the Religious Architecture Category. San Bernardo Chapel / Nicolas Campodonico. Image © Nicolas Campodonico

Sports Architecture: Sonora Stadium / 3Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Winner in the Sports Architecture. Sonora Stadium / 3Arquitectura. Image © Gobierno del Estado de Sonora
Winner in the Sports Architecture. Sonora Stadium / 3Arquitectura. Image © Gobierno del Estado de Sonora

Offices: BBVA Bancomer Tower / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Save this picture!
Winner in the Offices Category. BBVA Bancomer Tower / LEGORRETA+LEGORRETA & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Roland Halbe
Winner in the Offices Category. BBVA Bancomer Tower / LEGORRETA+LEGORRETA & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Roland Halbe

Hospitality: Yellow Submarine Coffee Tank / Secondfloor Architects

Save this picture!
Winner in the Hospitality Architecture. Yellow Submarine Coffee Tank / Secondfloor Architects. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan
Winner in the Hospitality Architecture. Yellow Submarine Coffee Tank / Secondfloor Architects. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan

Commercial Architecture: Crystal Houses / MVRDV

Save this picture!
Winner in the Commercial Architecture Category. Crystal House / MVRDV. Image © Daria Scagliola & Stijn Brakkee
Winner in the Commercial Architecture Category. Crystal House / MVRDV. Image © Daria Scagliola & Stijn Brakkee

Houses: Casa Cabo de Vila / spaceworkers

Save this picture!
Winner in the Houses Category. Casa Cabo de Vila / spaceworkers. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Winner in the Houses Category. Casa Cabo de Vila / spaceworkers. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Winners of the 2017 Building of the Year Awards" 07 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804859/winners-of-the-2017-building-of-the-year-awards/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »