  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United States
  5. M Moser Associates
  6. 2016
  7. Saatchi & Saatchi New York Office / M Moser Associates

Saatchi & Saatchi New York Office / M Moser Associates

  • 13:00 - 10 February, 2017
Saatchi & Saatchi New York Office / M Moser Associates
Saatchi & Saatchi New York Office / M Moser Associates, © Eric Laignel
© Eric Laignel

© Eric Laignel
© Eric Laignel

From the architect. M Moser assisted Saatchi & Saatchi with evaluations of densification strategy to consolidate their business units into one floor by utilizing an open floor plan, which allowed for a series of collaborative spaces. The overall goal was to achieve a new space that was edgy, modern, and fitting of their creative brand.

© Eric Laignel
© Eric Laignel
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Eric Laignel
© Eric Laignel

Existing office fronts were removed to contain costs, thereby creating open rooms on the perimeter. The walls provided ample opportunity for the creative staff to pin up work in process and display their creative efforts with the staff.

© Eric Laignel
© Eric Laignel

The interior open plan has a floating linear slot wood ceiling strategically placed to create hub areas where collaborative spaces have been created. Shared conference room and meeting areas were dispersed along the perimeter to provide spaces with acoustical privacy and balance the open floor plan. The main café space has been located on the west side of the floor at the perimeter windows for sweeping views of the Hudson River.

© Eric Laignel
© Eric Laignel
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors United States
Cite: "Saatchi & Saatchi New York Office / M Moser Associates" 10 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804847/saatchi-and-saatchi-new-york-office-m-moser-associates/>
