World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. Germany
  5. Heide & Von Beckerath
  6. 2016
  7. BIOBANK / Heide & Von Beckerath

BIOBANK / Heide & Von Beckerath

  • 09:00 - 11 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BIOBANK / Heide & Von Beckerath
Save this picture!
BIOBANK / Heide & Von Beckerath, © Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

© Andrew Alberts © Andrew Alberts © Andrew Alberts © Andrew Alberts +18

  • Collaborators

    Jack Wilson, Aske Andersen, Daniel Bruns, Stefan Dietzel, Carolin Gyra, François Vaugoyeau

  • Construction Management

    Holtz-Gostomzyk Architekten

  • Structural engineer

    StudioC

  • Building Services Engineer (Ducts):

    H+S Ingenieure GmbH

  • Building Services Engineer (Wiring)

    Dr. Kausch Ingenieurbüro

  • Cooling Technology

    LiCONiC AG

  • Client

    Max-Delbrück-Centrum für Molekulare Medizin in der Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft (MDC)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

From the architect. The new research building for the Max Delbrück Centre is situated at the Campus Berlin-Buch. It accommodates an automated cold storage for biological samples, the associated technical facilities and administrative offices plus ancillary rooms. All of these functions are contained within a compact building volume. The development is aligned along a historic central axis in the former Berlin-Buch parish cemetery while spatially interpreting the layout and orientation of existing larger and smaller laboratory buildings. The location, configuration and accessibility of the new building allow for its expansion in two directions at a later stage. 

Save this picture!
© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

The technical space contains the computer-controlled store with a cold storage cell that is independent from the building. It contains a maximum of five cooling tanks filled with liquid nitrogen that have an interior temperature of -20°C and which can each store approximately 1.3 million samples over a period of 30 years. Before the sample sets are stored they are unpacked, documented and temporarily kept in the space surrounding the cold store. The Biobank's administrative areas contain offices with up to five workstations.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

The building is mostly single-storey but divides into a higher area for the cooling tanks and a lower interior space. This configuration resulted in the technical installations being placed on the roof. A liquid nitrogen tank which can be refilled from the outside is integrated into the Biobank's building volume. 

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Research Center Germany
Cite: "BIOBANK / Heide & Von Beckerath" 11 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804840/biobank-heide-and-von-beckerath/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »