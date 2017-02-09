Rachel Whiteread Wins 2017 Ada Louise Huxtable Prize

Save this picture! Caruso St John (UK) with artist Rachel Whiteread. Image © Caruso St John Architects, Marcus Taylor and Rachel Whiteread & Malcolm Reading Consultants

Artist Rachel Whiteread has won the 2017 Ada Louise Huxtable Prize, which recognizes individuals working in the wider architectural industry who have made a significant contribution to architecture and the built environment. Whiteread was selected by respondents to the Architectural Review’s Women In Architecture: Working in Architecture survey.

Some of Whiteread’s notable work includes her 1993 Turner Prize-winning House, her collaboration with architects like Caruso St John on the UK Holocaust Memorial International Design Competition, and her participation on the RIBA Stirling Prize 2016 jury.

Save this picture! Rachel Whiteread’s Cabin on Discovery Hill. Image © Tim Schenck

“Rachel Whiteread is an important influence and inspiration to the profession and richly deserving of the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize,” said Christine Murray, editor-in-chief of The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal.

As the third winner of the annual prize, Whiteread follows former director of the Serpentine Galeries Julia Peyton-Jones and client and architectural patron Jane Priestman.

