  ArchDaily
  News
  Denise Scott Brown Wins 2017 Jane Drew Prize

Denise Scott Brown Wins 2017 Jane Drew Prize

Denise Scott Brown Wins 2017 Jane Drew Prize
© Robert Venturi
© Robert Venturi

Denise Scott Brown has won the 2017 Jane Drew Prize, an award that recognizes an architectural designer who has “raised the profile of women in architecture” through their work and commitment to design excellence, as a part of The Architectural Review’s (AR) Women in Architecture Awards

Scott Brown’s receipt of the prize is a culmination of the grassroots drive to see her contribution to the profession adequately recognized – a movement that sprung from the Women in Architecture campaign in 2013–a quarter of a century after her partner Robert Venturi was awarded the Pritzker.

“Things have happened which have made me very happy in my old age and one of those is this prize,” said Scott Brown.

Previous winners of the Drew prize, named after advocate Jane Drew, include Odile Decq, Yvonne Farrell, Shelley McNamara, and Zaha Hadid.

Learn more about Denise Scott Brown, here.

News via: The Architectural Review.

Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Denise Scott Brown Wins 2017 Jane Drew Prize" 08 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804828/denise-scott-brown-wins-2017-jane-drew-prize/>

