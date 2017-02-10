World
  3. Watch How JAJA Co-Founders of Park ‘n’ Play are Redefining Public Space

Watch How JAJA Co-Founders of Park ‘n’ Play are Redefining Public Space

“Who would’ve thought a parking garage could be so interesting?”

In this video aired by the Louisiana Channel, Kathrin Susanna Gimmel and Jan Yoshiyuki Tanaka, both co-founders of Copenhagen-based firm JAJA Architects, explain the ideology behind the “Park ‘n’ Play” parking garage. Bright red, atop the 24-meter high car park, sits a playground which, in combination with a rooftop garden, provides a unique public setting offering sought after views of the Copenhagen harbor. Watch the video for more insight into JAJA’s design methodology and how the playground helps redefine roles of public space and usage while integrating into a historical urban identity. 

Via: Louisiana Channel.

