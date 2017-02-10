World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Australia
  5. Ellivo Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Providence Neighbourhood Centre / Ellivo Architects

Providence Neighbourhood Centre / Ellivo Architects

  • 17:00 - 10 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Providence Neighbourhood Centre / Ellivo Architects
Save this picture!
Providence Neighbourhood Centre / Ellivo Architects, © Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows

© Scott Burrows © Scott Burrows © Scott Burrows © Tony Phillips +16

  • Landscape

    Cardno

  • Structural

    Cardno

  • Mechanical

    Cardno

  • Electrical

    Cardno

  • Hydraulic

    Cardno

  • QS

    Mitchell Brandtman

  • Certifier

    McKenzie Group Consulting

  • Builder

    Platinum Builders

  • Client

    Amex Corporation

  • Site area

    5900 m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tony Phillips
© Tony Phillips

From the architect. Completed in April 2016, the Providence Neighbourhood Centre is situated in the heart of the Ripley Valley, surrounded by parklands with views to mountain ranges beyond. The Providence Centre will function as the towns Community Centre – and includes generous public and private Community Rooms, Gallery Spaces, Media Room as well as Forty West café.

Save this picture!
© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows

The building’s open plan design allows spaces to be either public or private, with considered selection and placement of folding doors and walls which can be opened or closed to create a variety of room sizes. Generous shaded timber decks cantilever toward the Splash ‘n’ Play parklands.

Save this picture!
© Tony Phillips
© Tony Phillips

The building design draws inspiration from the existing context and features a natural vs. industrial material palette. A balance of raw and modern textures such as brick, timber and exposed metal structure give the building a relatable personality. Generous roof cantilevers provide shading to the café and entertainment deck, while high level roofing and skylights allows natural lighting to flow through the building. Views toward the Ripley Valley and surrounds are maximised through the building’s open plan design with full height windows where possible throughout. Design for future-use was core to the design with considered placement and selection of structural elements and materials.

Save this picture!
© Scott Burrows
© Scott Burrows
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Community Center Australia
Cite: "Providence Neighbourhood Centre / Ellivo Architects" 10 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804822/providence-neighbourhood-centre-ellivo-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »