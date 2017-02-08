World
  7. Oberholz Mountain Hut / Peter Pichler Architecture + Pavol Mikolajcak

Oberholz Mountain Hut / Peter Pichler Architecture + Pavol Mikolajcak

  • 03:00 - 8 February, 2017

© Oskar Dariz
© Oskar Dariz

  • Client

    Obereggen AG / Spa

  • Engineer

    Dr. Ing. Andreas Erlacher

  • Project Team

    Peter Pichler, Pavol Mikolajcak, Gianluigi D´Alosio, Simona Alu, Giovanni Paterlini, Matteo Savoia, Silvana Ordinas, Krzysztof Zinger, Jens Kellner
© Oskar Dariz
From the architect. Peter Pichler Architecture, in collaboration with Arch. Pavol Mikolajcak, won a competition to design a new mountain hut at 2.000m in the Italian Dolomites in 2015.

© Oskar Dariz
The new hut contains a restaurant and is located next to the cable station Oberholz in Obereggen with direct connection to the ski slope.

© Oskar Dariz
The cantilevering structure grows out of the hill like a fallen tree with three main branches creating a symbiosis with the landscape. Each of them is facing towards the three most important surrounding mountains. At the end of the branches a large glass facade frames the surrounding mountains from the interior of the hut. The sloped roof shape of the glasses takes his inspiration from typical huts in the area, while the branching roof and complex structural interior expresses a new and contemporary interpretation of the classic mountain hut.

© Oskar Dariz
The interior is defined by a complex, curvilinear and visible wood structure that gradually fades into walls and creates so called “pockets” for intimacy. It could also be seen as a new open space interpretation of the classic “Stube”, well known in typical structures of the area.

© Oskar Dariz
Ground Floor Plan
© Oskar Dariz
Section
The entire hut is constructed with wood: structural elements and interior in spruce, the facade in larch, furniture in oak- all typical woods from the area. A homogenous sculpture with local materials.

© Oskar Dariz
The ground floor of the hut consists of the main restaurant / lounge area. The bar is located next to the entrance and is directly connected to the restaurant. Kitchen and food storage / delivery space are also on the ground floor. Main restrooms, staff room and technical facilities are located on the -1 floor. The outdoor space is defined by a big terrace oriented towards the southwest.

© Oskar Dariz
