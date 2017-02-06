World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Story of Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House to Become Hollywood Film

The Story of Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House to Become Hollywood Film

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Story of Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House to Become Hollywood Film
Save this picture!
The Story of Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House to Become Hollywood Film, © Flickr CC user Jonathan Rieke. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
© Flickr CC user Jonathan Rieke. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

One of architecture’s greatest tales – the commission of Mies van der Rohe’s seminal Farnsworth House – is set to receive the Hollywood treatment. As reported by Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman, the story of the home’s construction will be taken on by actors Jeff Bridges (as the architect) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (as Dr. Edith Farnsworth), who last teamed up for 2009’s acclaimed Crazy Heart.

The rumored film is expected to follow the commonly accepted story of the account – one in which Van der Rohe and Dr. Farnsworth’s relationship supersedes the traditional architect-client partnership into a passionate romance, and later devolves into spite and prickly accusations about the architecture. While this narrative has since been debunked, it still seems a sure bet for a compelling movie plot.

Further details of the film have yet to be released – stayed tuned for further coverage on ArchDaily.

News via Showbiz 411.

Sex and Real Estate, Reconsidered: What Was the True Story Behind Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House?

AD Classics: The Farnsworth House / Mies van der Rohe

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "The Story of Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House to Become Hollywood Film" 06 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804809/the-story-of-mies-van-der-rohes-farnsworth-house-to-become-hollywood-film/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »