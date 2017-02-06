The Story of Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House to Become Hollywood Film

Save this picture! © Flickr CC user Jonathan Rieke. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

One of architecture’s greatest tales – the commission of Mies van der Rohe’s seminal Farnsworth House – is set to receive the Hollywood treatment. As reported by Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman, the story of the home’s construction will be taken on by actors Jeff Bridges (as the architect) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (as Dr. Edith Farnsworth), who last teamed up for 2009’s acclaimed Crazy Heart.

The rumored film is expected to follow the commonly accepted story of the account – one in which Van der Rohe and Dr. Farnsworth’s relationship supersedes the traditional architect-client partnership into a passionate romance, and later devolves into spite and prickly accusations about the architecture. While this narrative has since been debunked, it still seems a sure bet for a compelling movie plot.

Further details of the film have yet to be released – stayed tuned for further coverage on ArchDaily.

News via Showbiz 411.

