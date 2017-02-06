Full-Scale Prototype to be Erected as Part of Glasgow School of Art Restoration Project

Save this picture! Vizualisation of the library. Image Courtesy of Page\Park

A little over two years since a fire devastated parts of Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Glasgow School of Art, which was deemed to have been caused by fumes from a can of spray foam entering a projector fan, appointed architects Page\Park are making headway in their restoration of the building's iconic library. As part of the project, and alongside Edinburgh-based joinery firm Laurence McIntosh, the practice will create a full-scale prototype of one of the library bays in order to "test the materials and techniques used to construct the original library."

The two-month-long "process will provide invaluable, practical information about the supply chain for the tulip wood, the construction method and the finishing of the wood," Sarah MacKinnon, Project Manager of the Mackintosh Building Restoration, said.

News via BBC

Save this picture! Glasgow School of Art (prior to the fire). Image © Alan McAteer

