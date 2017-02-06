Vendelsö Hage Preschool / LINK arkitektur

+11

Architects LINK arkitektur

Location 136 72 Vendelsö, Sweden

Architect in Charge Patrik Myrberg

Area 800.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Hundven-Clements Photography

Manufacturers Loading...

Other Participants Friendly Building, Turako AB, Hemfosa Fastigheter and Pysslingen förskolor More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Vendelsö Hage preschool is the result of a close collaboration with the company Friendly Building, Turako AB, Hemfosa Properties and Pysslingen preschools. The preschool was built using passive house technology with prefabricated modules. The task has been to satisfy the preschool’s programme requirements, create an attractive design, a healthy working environment for children and teachers as well as a good project economy.

Friendly Buildings’ modules can be designed to specifically suit different requirements in terms of programme and design. The project was carried out in a very short amount of time, with less than a year going by from first sketch before the preschool had moved in and was up and running. One of the advantages of prefabricated modules is that work on the land and the building can take place in parallel, which speeds up the entire construction process.

The preschool layout provides excellent connection between rooms. One can easily move between departments where glazed doors and openings provide teachers with an overview without infringing on the children's privacy. The departments are slightly smaller in favour of a studio, a library and a large dining room with double ceiling height.

The façade design is simple with a combination of wood, glass sections and yellow façade panels. The playful window layout and shifts in the façade structure, not only provide a vivid expression, but also have a functional significance. The variation in the windows’ height and size has been designed with the idea that also the smallest children should have the opportunity to look out. The overhang, which houses the studio, creates a natural roof over the nursery entrance.

The building is ideally situated near the edge of a forest, which provides shade from the strong southern sun in a natural way. The proximity of the forest also means access to an exciting area for the children to reside and play in. Along one of the building’s façades, there is a balcony with a patio underneath. Outdoor napping is becoming increasingly common in preschools and children can sleep here when the weather allows them to.