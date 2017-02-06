World
Vendelsö Hage Preschool / LINK arkitektur

  • 09:00 - 6 February, 2017
Vendelsö Hage Preschool / LINK arkitektur
Vendelsö Hage Preschool / LINK arkitektur, © Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

© Hundven-Clements Photography © Hundven-Clements Photography © Hundven-Clements Photography © Hundven-Clements Photography +11

  • Other Participants

    Friendly Building, Turako AB, Hemfosa Fastigheter and Pysslingen förskolor
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

From the architect. Vendelsö Hage preschool is the result of a close collaboration with the company Friendly Building, Turako AB, Hemfosa Properties and Pysslingen preschools. The preschool was built using passive house technology with prefabricated modules. The task has been to satisfy the preschool’s programme requirements, create an attractive design, a healthy working environment for children and teachers as well as a good project economy. 

© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Friendly Buildings’ modules can be designed to specifically suit different requirements in terms of programme and design. The project was carried out in a very short amount of time, with less than a year going by from first sketch before the preschool had moved in and was up and running. One of the advantages of prefabricated modules is that work on the land and the building can take place in parallel, which speeds up the entire construction process.

Ground Plan
Ground Plan
Second Level
Second Level

The preschool layout provides excellent connection between rooms. One can easily move between departments where glazed doors and openings provide teachers with an overview without infringing on the children's privacy. The departments are slightly smaller in favour of a studio, a library and a large dining room with double ceiling height.

© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

The façade design is simple with a combination of wood, glass sections and yellow façade panels. The playful window layout and shifts in the façade structure, not only provide a vivid expression, but also have a functional significance. The variation in the windows’ height and size has been designed with the idea that also the smallest children should have the opportunity to look out. The overhang, which houses the studio, creates a natural roof over the nursery entrance.

The building is ideally situated near the edge of a forest, which provides shade from the strong southern sun in a natural way. The proximity of the forest also means access to an exciting area for the children to reside and play in. Along one of the building’s façades, there is a balcony with a patio underneath. Outdoor napping is becoming increasingly common in preschools and children can sleep here when the weather allows them to.

© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Kindergarten Sweden
