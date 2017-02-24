World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. COCCO ARQUITECTOS
  6. 2016
  7. TPL08 / COCCO ARQUITECTOS

TPL08 / COCCO ARQUITECTOS

  • 20:00 - 24 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TPL08 / COCCO ARQUITECTOS
Save this picture!
TPL08 / COCCO ARQUITECTOS, © Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

© Alejandro Souza © Alejandro Souza © Alejandro Souza © Alejandro Souza +38

  • Architects

    COCCO ARQUITECTOS

  • Location

    Tapalpa, Jal., Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Arcelia Cornejo, Salvador Covarrubias

  • Other Participants

    Marco Bueno

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Alejandro Souza
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

From the architect. The land belonged to an old hacienda, which over the years was subdivided, leaving this site that once ran as a pasture, in it was a structure of wood that supported a roof over 100 years ago.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

The request of our clients was clear, to develop an economic house, which will be used for rest purposes, but at the same time will serve to rent weekends and with that generate a constant income which will pay the expenses for the future growth of The construction, doing it in a healthy way as necessary and economically viable.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

For these determinants was that a one-level project was developed with the facility of short-term growth. The proposal will be repeated on the top floor, reducing the costs of future enlargement by following a wall-to-wall scheme. The structural system that was used was the prefabricated vault of jalcreto and beams of steel, this system does not allow large floats, reason why a structural core is placed that cuts the area in 2 main zones, the bedrooms and the zone of coexistence. The rooms are separated from each other by carpentry wall, which will be dismantled and reused on the second level, releasing a large area on the ground floor and thus generating a living area.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza

The apparent materials, pine wood windows and pasture beams, as well as the use of mud brick, adobe, floors and polished walls in situ, make the construction environmentally friendly by eliminating the use of heating and artificial ventilation And being indigenous to the area reduces the consumption of CO2 in their transportation as they are manufactured with raw material from the region.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Souza
© Alejandro Souza
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Mexico
Cite: "TPL08 / COCCO ARQUITECTOS" 24 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804765/tpl08-cocco-arquitectos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »