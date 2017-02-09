World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. Switzerland
  5. Carlos Martinez Architekten
  6. 2016
  7. Clinic Bellavista / Carlos Martinez Architekten

Clinic Bellavista / Carlos Martinez Architekten

  • 15:00 - 9 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Clinic Bellavista / Carlos Martinez Architekten
Save this picture!
Clinic Bellavista / Carlos Martinez Architekten, © Petra Rainer
© Petra Rainer

© Petra Rainer © Daniel Ammann © Petra Rainer © Petra Rainer +22

  • Client and Collaboration

    Dr. Gerald Stiegler

  • Collaboration and Consultant of Client

    Jürg Keel
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Petra Rainer
© Petra Rainer

From the architect. The design of the Ophthalmic Clinic was focused around importance of the historic heritage of the site. Wherein the battle of Vögelinsegg in 1403, the people from Appenzell, Switzerland attained their independence. Out of this significance, a rock-like volume was developed that reminds of the steadiness of earlier times. 

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ammann
© Daniel Ammann

The building towers neatly above the terrain edge and opens itself towards the lake of Constance. Despite its remarkable size, the black-coloured building represses itself and at the same time follows the slope’s topography with three kinks. The stacked surface of the dark pigmented fair-faced concrete strengthens the stone-liked character of the house form. The compactness of the building dematerializes in the middle part through a horizontally running window belt. The entire hospital is located in this section. The glazing provides a rhythmical structuring of the façade and gives the building a clear appearance and a kind of lightness. All rooms for therapy and patients as well as the new equipped OPs are located in the north and provide outlooks without conceding insights. Room-high windows offer natural lightning conditions and visually draw in the environment into the inside of the building. Electronic tintable glass can be used at the push of a button and allow – especially for sensitive eyes – to dim out the room.

Save this picture!
© Petra Rainer
© Petra Rainer
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Adrien Barakat
© Adrien Barakat

Four exquisite luxury apartments are located on the top of the hospital. There you can find the same architectural language of a reduced palette of materials and strong relations between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Petra Rainer
© Petra Rainer

The building exceeds through a stunning sequence of rooms and a coherent formal and substanced expression. The clinic is in service since October 2016 and is a successful example of how a structure directly addresses the conditions of the task and the challenges of the site. In addition to the interplay between history and contemporary, most importantly it is the outstanding quality that makes the hospital an extraordinary building.

Save this picture!
© Petra Rainer
© Petra Rainer

Product Description. The stacked surface of the dark pigmented fair-faced concrete strengthens the stone-liked character of the form.The horizontally running window belt in the north provides a rhythmical structuring of the façade and gives the building a clear appearance and a kind of lightness. The entire hospital is located in this section. Room-high windows offer natural lightning conditions and visually draw in the environment into the inside of the building. Electronic tintable glass can be used at the push of a button and allow – especially for sensitive eyes – to dim out the room. 

Save this picture!
© Petra Rainer
© Petra Rainer

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Clinic Switzerland
Cite: "Clinic Bellavista / Carlos Martinez Architekten" 09 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804763/clinic-bellavista-carlos-martinez-architekten/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »