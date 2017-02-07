World
  7. Pavilion DIT [Department of Information Technology] / Architecture bureau WALL

Pavilion DIT [Department of Information Technology] / Architecture bureau WALL

  • 02:00 - 7 February, 2017
Pavilion DIT [Department of Information Technology] / Architecture bureau WALL
Pavilion DIT [Department of Information Technology] / Architecture bureau WALL, © Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

© Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov +58

  • Architects

    Architecture bureau WALL

  • Location

    All-Russian Exhibition Center, pr-t. Mira, 119, Moskva, Russia, 129223

  • Architects in Charge

    Arakelyan Ruben, Navasadyan Ayk, Oganyan Maria, Nazxmeeva Alina, Sviatodyh Kristina, Samsonov Ilya, Mitina Nastya, Kozickiy Vladimir

  • Area

    1599.66 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ilya Ivanov

  • Engineering Solutions

    FINPROEKT

  • Construction

    FINPROEKT

  • Lighting Solutions

    MDM-Light
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

From the architect. Pavilion of Moscow Information Technology Department is located in VDNH, at the intersection of Kolcevaya road and Serenevaya alley east of the main Alley of VDNH. Pavilion construction continues development concept of the territory "Park Znaniy" in the context of a comprehensive upgrade VDNH landscape.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

MATRIX - conceptual carcass Information Technology pavilion, which forms the planning structure of exhibition space and thematic areas, visual and tactile image of the building.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The pavilion is a three-part structure with flexible identification 3 thematic areas: exposition area, business center and kid’s area connected the central communication space. Plastic complexity interprets the development morphotypeof VDNH territory, forming substance of three separate volumes. 

Model
Model

Ledged thematic areas structure creates open spaces for flexible applying in the summer season [open exhibitions, lectures, workshops, kid's activities]. Open & closed spaces system generates the model of urban organism, united by a common surface - SMART FLOOR.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Smart floor creates new algorithms spaces applying, promotes thematic flexibility and variability, due to a permanent allocation of the connection points on the entire plane. Light navigation system, engineering systems, electrical, lighting and heating are implanted into a single plate.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

On a visual level, the object manifests anonymity at the expense monolithic solutions the outer shell to the local implantation of light apertures. Light openings in the body of the building are accentuated attention to spatial landmark events and impressions: entrance hall, a landmark exposition area exhibit, kid's center and logistics. Three deaf volume identifyingthree large openings designating and fixing the spatial location of the building

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The outer skin has its own identity due to concrete slab surface sizes 2000x1000 with plastic revealed pattern formalizing the aesthetics of the parent. Such plastics continue in the open space of the yard entrance group.

Detail
Detail
Cite: "Pavilion DIT [Department of Information Technology] / Architecture bureau WALL" 07 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804762/pavilion-dit-department-of-information-technology-architecture-bureau-wall/>

