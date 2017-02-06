Methodist South Emergency Department Addition / brg3s architects

+12

Architects brg3s architects

Location Memphis, TN, United States

Architects in Charge Jason Jackson, Jon Summers, Amber Fournier

Area 23000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tim Hursley

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Belz Construction

Client Methodist Healthcare More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. South Memphis is one of the oldest and impoverished areas in Memphis; Methodist South Hospital’s Emergency Department provides critically important services to the people of our community.

The new addition consists of two primary elements that slip past one another. The first, a bright white translucent skin, wraps the southwest façade. The highly visible curved wall contrasts with the existing brick forms and acts as a glowing beacon for patients and visitors. The second, a large cantilevered volume, slips behind the translucent wall. This form creates a covered drop-off and becomes the backdrop for the primary emergency signage directing visitors from near and far. The profile of the canopy is seen in shadow behind the translucent wall, pulling visitors from the entrance to the reception area and into the waiting space.

Once inside, the southwest translucent wall works to maximize natural lighting and minimize heat gain. Vision glazing is strategically located to connect waiting spaces to exterior planters, providing visitors with views of nature. As one moves from the entry into the waiting space, the curved wall draws visitors into the expanded seating area.

The Emergency Department addition presents an integral design solution which responds to the surrounding context while simultaneously creating a fresh identity and highly visible presence.

Product Description. The Kalwall translucent wall panel system was critical to the primary southwest facing façade design. This wall panel system enable an abundance of daylighting while also minimizing heat gain and meeting maximum energy efficiency standards. At night the Kalwall translucent wall panel system glows acting as a beacon for visitors to the emergency department.