PO87 / AWAA for Charly Wittock

  • 02:00 - 12 March, 2017
PO87 / AWAA for Charly Wittock
PO87 / AWAA for Charly Wittock, © Nathalie Van Eygen
© Nathalie Van Eygen

© Nathalie Van Eygen © Nathalie Van Eygen © Nathalie Van Eygen © Nathalie Van Eygen +18

  • Architects

    AWAA

  • Location

    Belgium

  • Architects in Charge

    Charly Wittock, Christophe Bourdeaux

  • Area

    465.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Nathalie Van Eygen

  • Collaborators

    Didier Bourtembourg, Aurélien Sauvée

  • Building Service Engineering & EPB

    MK Engineering

  • Structural Engineering

    Ney & Partners

  • Landscape Architect

    Wirtz international
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Nathalie Van Eygen
© Nathalie Van Eygen

From the architect. This private commission for a single family home is located in a wooded residential area in Belgium.The house is a response to strict legislations on implantation and surface occupancy, as well as a municipality desire to promote housing in the neighborhood.

© Nathalie Van Eygen
© Nathalie Van Eygen

During the development, we proposed to the promoter an added value: a construction that would be energetically addressed, according to the passive house standards.

© Nathalie Van Eygen
© Nathalie Van Eygen

This ecological approach led us to a compact construction, avoiding energy losses (dimensions of the openings, orientation of these, thermal bridges, etc.).  This option generated many exchanges with the engineers (thickness of insulation, type of frames and glass, lifecycle of materials, techn(olog)ical choices, etc.). This lead us to simplify forms & materials and the resulting normative construction process allowed us to counter the additional budget normally associated with ecological passive standards.

© Nathalie Van Eygen
© Nathalie Van Eygen

The living room extends on the site.Placing it strategically in counterpoint to the road axis and the noise pollution emanating from it, the building dynamically plays with the landscape that surrounds it. Views and openings from & towards the project are drown and oriented to make the most of the surrounding tranquility. Remarkable vegetation that exists is enhanced through the intervention.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

While the ground floor glass and dark aluminum cladding blend into the site, the luminous white plastered first floor comes and floats above it. The house dialogues with its environment using this articulation and plays with the shadows that appear on its facades.

© Nathalie Van Eygen
© Nathalie Van Eygen

Product DescriptionWhile the ground floor glass and dark aluminum cladding blend into the site, the luminous white plastered first floor comes and float above it.

The simplicity of the shape, the black & white dialogue and the shading of the vegetation on the facades enhance the site.

© Nathalie Van Eygen
© Nathalie Van Eygen

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Belgium
Cite: "PO87 / AWAA for Charly Wittock" 12 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804757/po87-awaa-for-charly-wittock/>
