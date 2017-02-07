World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Bruno Dias arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. Moinho das Fragas / Bruno Dias arquitectura

Moinho das Fragas / Bruno Dias arquitectura

  • 03:00 - 7 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moinho das Fragas / Bruno Dias arquitectura
Save this picture!
Moinho das Fragas / Bruno Dias arquitectura, © Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva +33

  • Coordintation

    Bruno Lucas Dias

  • First Stage Team

    Bruno Lucas Dias, Jorge Pimenta

  • Second Stage Team

    Bruno Lucas Dias

  • Stabilization

    Hlm - Humberto Lopes / Helder Frade Fametal

  • Specialities

    Hlm - Humberto Lopes

  • Client

    Rosa Cristóvão, Leonel Morgado
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

"There is no humanity without technical objects, just as there is no humanity without language." Edmond Couchot

Downstream, just a few miles from the spring of the Alge creek, two imposing cliff faces appear, massive walls ripped by creek and time alike!

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The Crags of Saint Simon are imposing indeed, and of unmatched beauty. Refreshed by the crystal-clear waters of the creek and its distinctive vegetation, they bestow upon the place a magical feeling of peace and tranquillity, where nature and humankind become one. The sound of the running water and birds, the solemnity of the rock faces provide those enjoying the location with an unforgettable encounter with nature.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

One hikes down the path, once opened by the strength of bare arms with the help of a mule, to set off on a journey through time … finding, at the feet of the crags, where creek and margins blend, an old inactive watermill and an oven which used to bake bread with the wheat and corn flour straight from the grindstones!

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

This local lodging project is born out of the respect of the existing language, and aims to requalify the constructions and their context, faithfully respecting, as much as possible, its past use.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The development was cost-limited, aiming to maximize reuse existing elements of the mill. Therefore, the project is focused on a resolution of the interior, by using a single-material covering: pinewood, one of the natural elements of the region. External interventions are limited to window frames (replaced by new double-glazed wooden frames) and thermal improvements to the roof. Internal spaces are drawn per their function, their lighting and with a purpose of well-being. Four distinct spaces were created: rest, hygiene, meals, and leisure. The combined result is increased thermal comfort of the building and better potential for its use.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The target audience is of middle or upper-middle socioeconomic class, both nationals and foreigners.

This is a place of refuge, for blending with nature, with the comfort and expectations of modern living. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Refurbishment Portugal
Cite: "Moinho das Fragas / Bruno Dias arquitectura" [Moinho das Fragas / Bruno Dias arquitectura] 07 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804733/moinho-das-fragas-bruno-dias-arquitectura/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »