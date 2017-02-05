Fajtuv Observation Tower / Studio acht

+20

Architects Studio acht

Location 594 01 Velké Meziříčí, Czech Republic

Architect in Charge Vaclav Hlavacek, Jachym Pesek

Area 116.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Alexandra Timpau

Engineering SHP

Other participants SKI areál Fajtův kopec, Ing. Tomáš Průcha, Ing. arch. Majda Šnajdrová, Ing. Petr Kopeček, Ondřej Mach More Specs Less Specs

The tower stands in the northeastern outskirts of the town of Velke Mezirici on top of Fajtuv hill at the elevation of 557 m. The structure offers not only a view of the city, the picturesque landscapes of the Czech-Moravian Highlands, Žďárské hills in the northwest and the Drahany Highlands in the east, but it is also gives the possibility to see the Austrian peaks, in good weather conditions.

The building has become an important feature for the surrounding area because of its visibility from the D1 motorway that connects Prague, the capital of the country, to the second largest city, Brno. The tower is located at the very top of the hill, in the direct vicinity of the ski slopes and cableway. During the winter season, the hill becomes a very lively attraction as it provides facitities for winter sports and the organization that offers these services, „Fajtuv ski resort“ is the initiator of the project and main client.

The observation tower consists of two separate operating units: the single-storey base, which now houses a visitor center, bicycle and sports equipmen rental, toilets and technical facilities, and the tower structure which lies on top of the base.

The tower’s design originated through the use of parametric design, enabling the structure to take an atypical and unique shape. The steel structure consists of two sets of three counter-spiraling columns forming a stable construction. In the interior of the outer structure lies the staircase along with another set of internal columns which together ensure the spatial rigidity of the observation tower reaching a total height of 36m. On top of all the interconnected columns, at the height of 32.4 , lies a ring that supports the viewing platform.