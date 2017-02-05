World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Studio acht
  6. 2015
  Fajtuv Observation Tower / Studio acht

Fajtuv Observation Tower / Studio acht

  • 09:00 - 5 February, 2017
Fajtuv Observation Tower / Studio acht
© Alexandra Timpau
  • Engineering

    SHP

  • Other participants

    SKI areál Fajtův kopec, Ing. Tomáš Průcha, Ing. arch. Majda Šnajdrová, Ing. Petr Kopeček, Ondřej Mach
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Alexandra Timpau
The tower stands in the northeastern outskirts of the town of Velke Mezirici on top of Fajtuv hill at the elevation of 557 m. The structure offers not only a view of the city, the picturesque landscapes of the Czech-Moravian Highlands, Žďárské hills in the northwest and the  Drahany Highlands in the east, but it is also gives the possibility to see the Austrian peaks, in good weather conditions.

© Alexandra Timpau
The building has become an important feature for the surrounding area because of its visibility from the D1 motorway that connects Prague, the capital of the country, to the second largest city, Brno. The tower is located at the very top of the hill, in the direct vicinity of the ski slopes and cableway. During the winter season, the hill becomes a very lively attraction as it provides facitities for winter sports and the organization that offers these services, „Fajtuv ski resort“ is the initiator of the project and main client.    

© Alexandra Timpau
The observation tower consists of two separate operating units: the single-storey base, which now houses a visitor center, bicycle and sports equipmen rental, toilets and technical facilities, and the tower structure which lies on top of the base.

Plan view roof
Plan view roof
Elevation
Elevation
Sections
Sections

The  tower’s design originated through the use of parametric design, enabling the structure to take an atypical and unique shape. The steel structure consists of two sets of three counter-spiraling columns forming a stable construction. In the interior of the outer structure lies the staircase along with another set of internal columns which together ensure the spatial rigidity of the observation tower reaching  a total height of 36m. On top of all the interconnected columns, at the height of 32.4 , lies a ring that supports the viewing platform.

© Alexandra Timpau
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Czech Republic
