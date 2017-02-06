World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Idee architects
  6. 2016
  7. Mian Farm Cottage / Idee architects

Mian Farm Cottage / Idee architects

  • 20:00 - 6 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mian Farm Cottage / Idee architects
Save this picture!
Mian Farm Cottage / Idee architects, © Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

  • Architects

    Idee architects

  • Location

    Tx. Sơn Tây, Hà Nội, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Tran Ngoc Linh

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Trieu Chien

  • Design

    Idee Architects

  • Project team

    Nguyen Huy Hai, Do Van Thoan, Nguyen Ngoc Quynh, Nguyen Dac Nguyen, Nguyen Dang Quang
Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Among the grapefruit garden of a large farm, Mian Farm Cottage has a fine view of Ba Vi mountain range. The owners of the farm aim to create a place far away from the city which produces fresh food, has a green space, a great landscape and for families gathering.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Elevation / Plan
Elevation / Plan
Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The love of nature is in harmony with the particular traits of the contemporary architecture such as the simple outlines, the rich natural light and the connection between inside and outside. All bring about the inspiration for designing.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

There are two main units: The central section with living room, dinning room, kitchen which was rebuilt on the basement of the broken down building; and the bedrooms which were reformed on the old structures.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The building block seems to be floating above the grass. The horizontal shape makes the building form simple and modest while sheltering behind the foliage. The large glass surface overlooks the garden and the distant mountains. A wide porch which not only prevents much sunlight entering the cottage but also helps expand the space if necessary is, in fact, the most favourite place for people gathering together.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Because of far away from the city, the easier in construction the better, so the solution was creating the whole building structure in steel, that simplified the process and took only two months for constructing. Compared with using concrete structure, using steel was reduced the expense as much as possible. Laterite was one of the local materials used in finishing work.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Mian Farm Cottage / Idee architects" 06 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804680/mian-farm-cottage-idee-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »