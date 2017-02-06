Mian Farm Cottage / Idee architects

Architects Idee architects

Location Tx. Sơn Tây, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Architect in Charge Tran Ngoc Linh

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Idee Architects

Project team Nguyen Huy Hai, Do Van Thoan, Nguyen Ngoc Quynh, Nguyen Dac Nguyen, Nguyen Dang Quang

Among the grapefruit garden of a large farm, Mian Farm Cottage has a fine view of Ba Vi mountain range. The owners of the farm aim to create a place far away from the city which produces fresh food, has a green space, a great landscape and for families gathering.

The love of nature is in harmony with the particular traits of the contemporary architecture such as the simple outlines, the rich natural light and the connection between inside and outside. All bring about the inspiration for designing.

There are two main units: The central section with living room, dinning room, kitchen which was rebuilt on the basement of the broken down building; and the bedrooms which were reformed on the old structures.

The building block seems to be floating above the grass. The horizontal shape makes the building form simple and modest while sheltering behind the foliage. The large glass surface overlooks the garden and the distant mountains. A wide porch which not only prevents much sunlight entering the cottage but also helps expand the space if necessary is, in fact, the most favourite place for people gathering together.

Because of far away from the city, the easier in construction the better, so the solution was creating the whole building structure in steel, that simplified the process and took only two months for constructing. Compared with using concrete structure, using steel was reduced the expense as much as possible. Laterite was one of the local materials used in finishing work.