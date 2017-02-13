Call for Entries: Colored Concrete Works Award 2017

Save this picture! The third Colored Concrete Works Award will be presented to modern architects who focus in their work on the beauty and aesthetic quality of this special building material. Previous winners being David Chipperfield and Akihisa Hirata.

Colored concrete is being used increasingly as a premium building material. Numerous buildings are constructed every year around the world that are colored with inorganic pigments. Specialty chemicals company LANXESS will be presenting in the third Colored Concrete Works Award in 2017 to architects who create modern architecture with colored concrete and focus on their work, the beauty and aesthetic quality of this special, natural building material.

Architects of completed building projects from all over the world are welcome to submit an entry by March 10, 2017. The most important criteria for participating: Buildings must be no more than five years old, and the concrete used must be colored with inorganic iron oxide or chrome oxide pigments. Detailed information and entry forms are available online at www.colored-concrete-works.com or can be requested directly by sending an email to ColoredConcrete@lanxess.com.

The international jury comprises architects, representatives of the trade press, and pigment and marketing experts from the LANXESS Inorganic Pigments business unit. The jury will select the best projects from all entries. Criteria include the building's colorfulness, function, and significance. The three finalists will be notified at the end of March 2017. All decisions are final.

The members of the international jury are amongst others: Professor Ralf Niebergall, Vice President of the German National Association of Architects, Ulrike Kunkel, Editor-in-Chief of the journal “Deutsche Bauzeitung”, professor Tobias Wallisser, partner of LAVA Laboratory for Visionary Architecture and Bernd Heuer, expert in sustainable urban development.

The award ceremony will be held on May 17, 2017, at the LANXESS office in Berlin. The winning project will be presented in an international campaign in the trade and technical press, which includes multilingual publications of a case study on the building.

LANXESS is the world's largest manufacturer of iron oxide pigments and a leading producer of inorganic pigments based on chrome oxides, which are used to color concrete, among other applications. For many years now, the LANXESS Colored Concrete Works initiative has been inspiring architects and developers to promote modern architecture through the use of colored concrete. The Colored Concrete Works Award is an essential element of the initiative and was given for the first time to architect David Chipperfield for his “Ciutat de la Justícia” project in Barcelona, Spain. The most recent winner in early 2015 was Akisha Hirata, in recognition of his design of the “Alp” apartment complex in Akabane-Nishi, Tokyo, Japan.

LANXESS documents the integration of colored concrete in exemplary international building projects and presents these case studies in its "Colored Concrete Works" series of publications. The publications are available in several languages both in print and on the Internet at www.colored-concrete-works.com. At accompanying forums and symposiums, LANXESS provides a platform for architects, site managers, and construction companies to exchange ideas and discuss the possibilities of coloring concrete with pigments.