  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Construction Underway on Renzo Piano's Columbia University Academic Center

Construction Underway on Renzo Piano's Columbia University Academic Center

Construction Underway on Renzo Piano's Columbia University Academic Center
via Harlem + Bespoke
via Harlem + Bespoke

Construction is now underway on Columbia University’s new University Forum and Academic Conference Center, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Dattner Architects. Located at the school’s new Manhattanville campus at the corner of West 125th Street and Broadway, the 55,980 square foot building will serve as a new home for academic conferences and a meeting place where scholars from many fields can gather to share ideas.

via Harlem + Bespoke
via Harlem + Bespoke

As reported by Harlem+Bespoke, the steel structure of the building has already reached two stories above street level. When complete, it will contain an information center, offices, meeting and conference rooms, two auditoriums and a cafe.

The project will serve as an anchor building of Columbia’s Manhattanville Campus. The first phase of the project recently completed, with two buildings by Renzo Piano Building Workshop now in operation.

Learn more about the project, here.

News via Harlem + Bespoke. H/T NY Yimby.

Two Buildings by Renzo Piano Near Completion at Columbia University's New Manhattanville Campus

See more:

News Architecture News
