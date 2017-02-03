Construction Underway on Renzo Piano's Columbia University Academic Center

Construction is now underway on Columbia University’s new University Forum and Academic Conference Center, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Dattner Architects. Located at the school’s new Manhattanville campus at the corner of West 125th Street and Broadway, the 55,980 square foot building will serve as a new home for academic conferences and a meeting place where scholars from many fields can gather to share ideas.

As reported by Harlem+Bespoke, the steel structure of the building has already reached two stories above street level. When complete, it will contain an information center, offices, meeting and conference rooms, two auditoriums and a cafe.

The project will serve as an anchor building of Columbia’s Manhattanville Campus. The first phase of the project recently completed, with two buildings by Renzo Piano Building Workshop now in operation.

News via Harlem + Bespoke. H/T NY Yimby.

