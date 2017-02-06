A Roof for Verona’s Roman Amphitheater – Competition Winners Announced

Save this picture! Winning proposal by GMP. Image Courtesy of City of Verona Press Office

The results of a competition to propose an openable roof over the Arena di Verona, Italy have been announced. Three winners were chosen out of eighty-seven proposals to cover the famous amphitheater, a defining symbol of the city of Verona. The competition was announced in March 2016 in order to protect the Roman monument from the elements and to ensure that it continues to provide quality entertainment to spectators two thousand years after its construction.

German firm GMP Architekten won the competition, with a perimeter ring resting on the outer walls of the amphitheater. The ring stores a folded 12,000 square meters fabric cover arranged on cables, deployed across the entire roof. The perimeter ring responds to the amphitheater’s elliptic form, offering an elegant, measured, yet unquestionably contemporary addition to the cultural heritage symbol.

Second place was awarded to Vincenzo Latina Architetti, who also proposed a structural ring along the amphitheater’s perimeter. Vertical metal cables over the center of the arena allow for the roof to be closed in inflatable segments. Outside, the profile of the roof interacts discretely with that of the auditorium, whilst a heavier presence is felt inside due to the permanent overhead cables.

Save this picture! Second place proposal by Vincenzo Latina. Image Courtesy of City of Verona Press Office

Save this picture! Second place proposal by Vincenzo Latina. Image Courtesy of City of Verona Press Office

Roberto Ventura was awarded third place, with exterior slender columns supporting a central ring over the arena. The proposed system does not interact with the existing structure, striking a consistent, formal tone. The cover consists of sheeting supported by cables from the central ring, taking inspiration from the canopies of Roman amphitheaters.

Save this picture! Third place proposal by Roberto Ventura. Image Courtesy of City of Verona Press Office

Save this picture! Third place proposal by Roberto Ventura. Image Courtesy of City of Verona Press Office

The Arena is a unique historical and architectural reality of its kind in the world. The aim of this competition is to further ensure the protection and preservation of the old structure, also improving its enjoyment as a place of entertainment. – Flavio Tosi, Mayor of Verona

News via: Comune di Verona.