World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Zaha Hadid's "Explosive" Paintings, Drawings and Sketches Are Now on Display in London

Zaha Hadid's "Explosive" Paintings, Drawings and Sketches Are Now on Display in London

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Zaha Hadid's "Explosive" Paintings, Drawings and Sketches Are Now on Display in London

In a recent episiode of Section DMonocle 24 visit a new exhibition at London's Serpentine Galleries presenting the paintings of Zaha Hadid. The show, first conceived with Hadid herself, "reveals her as an artist with drawing at the very heart of her work." According to the gallery, it "includes the architect’s calligraphic drawings and rarely seen private notebooks with sketches that reveal her complex thoughts about architectural forms and their relationships." This episode takes the listener on a tour of the display with commentary from the exhibition's curator.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Glendinning
© Hugo Glendinning

Find out more about Monocle 24's Section D here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Zaha Hadid's "Explosive" Paintings, Drawings and Sketches Are Now on Display in London" 03 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804667/zaha-hadid-explosive-paintings-drawings-sketches-on-display-london-serpentine/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »