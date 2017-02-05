World
Parks and Rec, Suits, and Silicon Valley: See 7 Offices From Hit TV Shows in Detailed 3D Models
You've seen the floor plans of famous TV homes, but this fun new endeavor from Drawbotics is something a little different. With detailed 3D models of offices from Parks and Recreation, Suits, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mad Men, The IT Crowd, Silicon Valley, and, yes, The Officethe marketing agency provides a new level of familiarity with the sets of these cult workplace TV shows. Take a break from your own office and check out each model after the break.

1. Parks and Recreation

Courtesy of Drawbotics
Without an online floor plan to work off of, the Drawbotics team held a Parks and Rec "research" marathon to model the space from scratch—complete with Ron's desk claymore and Leslie's female politician photos. 

2. Suits

Courtesy of Drawbotics
Another show whose confusing set is tough to pin down, the sleek furniture and glass walls in Suits' fictional law firm Pearson Hardman bring out the ambitious New York lawyer in all of us. 

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Courtesy of Drawbotics
Notice something missing? Perhaps it's the vending machine that disappeared in season three, its saga represented here in all its caution-taped glory. See if you can find Peralta's desk (hint: it's the one with the toy police siren!).

4. Mad Men

Courtesy of Drawbotics
The Sterling Cooper set on Mad Men has won awards for its accurate portrayal of mid-century modernist style. This model is based on the agency's office before their fourth season move to New York's famous Time-Life building, with careful details that help recreate Don Draper's time period. 

5. The IT Crowd

Courtesy of Drawbotics
The IT Crowd's geeky characters aren't the tidiest bunch. Their set is a bit of a mess—a lived-in look that can be a real challenge to pull off in 3D. A slew of stickers, posters, desk toys, and general disorderliness creates the appearance of Roy having enjoyed a good few seasons of slacking off before this render. 

6. Silicon Valley

Courtesy of Drawbotics
In a parody of the real Silicon Valley, the office in HBO's Silicon Valley is also the home of the core characters. To up the level of realism for the model of Erlich Bachmann's "live-in startup business incubator," Drawbotics included the classic California millionaire backyard, complete with the pool and palm trees. Spot Jared's camp bed in the garage and Erlich's Aviato car in the front. 

7. The Office US

Courtesy of Drawbotics
The Office set doesn't stay true to any particular season, but the payoff is tons of easter eggs from throughout the series. Look for the stapler immersed in jello, Angela's cat, and the exclusive women's bathroom furniture. 

