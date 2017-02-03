World
Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Plans for Vertical Forest Towers in Nanjing

Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Plans for Vertical Forest Towers in Nanjing
© Stefano Boeri Architetti
© Stefano Boeri Architetti

Stefano Boeri Architetti has released plans for their first “Vertical Forest” project to be realized in Asia, two mixed-use towers to be located near the Yangtze River in the Pukou District of Nanjing, China. In total, over 1100 trees will cover the building, helping to regenerate local biodiversity while cleaning the air.

© Stefano Boeri Architetti
© Stefano Boeri Architetti

Following the prototype first realized in the studio’s Milan Vertical Forest project, the Nanjing Vertical Forest will be characterized by a high density of lush vegetation supported by balconies along the building facade. More than 600 tall trees and 500 medium sized trees from 23 local species will be used, along with 2500 cascading vines and shrubs, to cover a 6,000 square meter surface area. The plantings are estimated to absorb 25 tons of carbon dioxide per year, while contributing 60 kg of fresh oxygen to the atmosphere per day.

The two towers will be organized by program type, connected at their bases through a publicly-accessible podium. The taller of the structures, at 200 meters high, will contain 28 floors of office space, along with a museum and “green architecture school.” An ultra-dense “green lantern” will crown the building, and will surround a rooftop private club. The second tower, at 108 high, will house a 247-room Hyatt hotel and will be capped with a swimming pool on its roof. The 20-meter tall podium will be dedicated to commercial, recreational and educative functions, and will feature retail space, a food market, restaurants, a conference hall and exhibition spaces.

© Stefano Boeri Architetti
© Stefano Boeri Architetti

As Stefano Boeri Architteti’s first Vertical Forest in Asia, the Nanjing Vertical Forest will continue to develop the studio’s landmark construction system first employed in Milan and Lausanne. The firm is planning on translating the model to cities all of the world, in particular in other Chinese cities such as Shijiazhuang, Liuzhou, Guizhou, Shanghai and Chongqing.

A forthcoming publication on the Vertical Forest project, titled “A Forest City,” is scheduled to be released this April.

The Nanjing Veritcal Forest is expected to be completed in 2018.

News via Stefano Boeri Architetti.

  • Architects

    Stefano Boeri Architetti

  • Location

    Pukou, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

  • Partner

    Stefano Boeri, Yibo Xu

  • Project Leader

    Pietro Chiodi

  • Design Leader

    Carolina Boccella, Bao Yinxin

  • Design Team

    Giulia Chiatante, Agostino Bucci, Mario Tang Shilong

  • Vegetation Consultant

    Laura Gatti, SLG

  • Structural Consultant

    Luca Buzzoni, ARUP (Italy)

  • Investor

    Nanjing Yang Zi State-owned Investment Group CO.Ltd

  • Local Design Institution

    Nanjing Yangzi River Urban Architectural Design, Co. Ltd.

  • Local Nursery

    Nanjing ZhongShan Nursery, Co. Ltd.

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Stefano Boeri Architetti

