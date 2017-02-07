World
  Architects and Their Facebook Posts

Architects and Their Facebook Posts

Architects and Their Facebook Posts
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

To most people, Facebook is simple. They use it as a survival tool during never-ending university lectures. They use it to distract themselves during arguments at the family dinner table. They use it to ‘research’ that new person in the office. But when the architect signs in, everything changes. To us, Facebook is an ‘archi-forum’. Every passionate, powerful sketch of ours is uploaded. Every deep, reflective, opinion of ours is posted. Every non-architectural event is advertised with the intensity of an adventure to Narnia. Happily, we know our audience – other architects...

Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters. 

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram or visit their website

