  3. Fly Through Mecanoo's Final Designs for Washington D.C.'s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

Fly Through Mecanoo's Final Designs for Washington D.C.'s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

Fly Through Mecanoo's Final Designs for Washington D.C.'s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

The District of Columbia Public Library authority has unveiled a fly-through video tour of the final design the renovation and intervention of its main downtown branch, the Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library. According to the architects, Mecanoo and D.C.-based Martinez+Johnson Architecture, it shows "a modern library that reflects a focus on people, while celebrating the exchange of knowledge, ideas and culture." Slated for reopening in 2020, the designs will add 9,300 square feet of additional space for the public, including a rooftop event space and a landscaped terrace.

Exterior Bird's Eye. Image © Mecanoo Exterior Corner View. Image © Mecanoo Inside the lobby. Image © Mecanoo East Entrance. Image © Mecanoo

Mecanoo's primary intervention - 5th Floor. Image © Mecanoo
Mecanoo's primary intervention - 5th Floor. Image © Mecanoo

Visitors to the renovated flagship building will enjoy a new, inspiring, and transparent entryway; sculptured monumental stairs; large auditorium and conference centre; fabrication labs to create music and art; ground level café with patio; large, interactive children’s space; expanded special collections space for researchers and local history enthusiasts; and an impressive double-height reading room.

In order to undergo the $208 million work the library will close on March 4, 2017. Construction will begin in the summer and is expected to take three years.

Fly Through Mecanoo's Final Designs for Washington D.C.'s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, Exterior Bird's Eye. Image © Mecanoo
Exterior Bird's Eye. Image © Mecanoo
Inside the lobby. Image © Mecanoo
Inside the lobby. Image © Mecanoo

