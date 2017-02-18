World
Adidas Concept Store 'DAS 107 by kasina' / URBANTAINER

  • 20:00 - 18 February, 2017
Adidas Concept Store 'DAS 107 by kasina' / URBANTAINER
Adidas Concept Store 'DAS 107 by kasina' / URBANTAINER, © Young Kim Indiphos
© Young Kim Indiphos

© Young Kim Indiphos

  • Creative Director

    Younjin Jeong, Jinyoung Yoon

  • Space Design

    Hyunwoo Sa

  • Graphic Design

    Minjeong Choi

  • Construction

    Entibo
© Young Kim Indiphos
© Young Kim Indiphos

From the architect. Located in Hongdae, DAS107 is an iconic store that—in collaboration with street culture specialist Kasina—represents adidas’ top-of-the-line products such as adidas Consortium limited items and other selected pieces. With its roots in Busan, Kasina began as selector and importer of street culture brands. For this collaboration project with adidas, the two brands’ objective is to select Korea’s most premium products and create a community space for sneaker nerds to experience the deep histories and designs.

© Young Kim Indiphos
© Young Kim Indiphos

The space serves as a contact point for high-quality products and an in-crowd gathering space for true sneaker nerds. Its mission is to provide a comfortable atmosphere for street culture enthusiasts and new inspiration for trend-oriented customers at the same time. 

© Young Kim Indiphos
© Young Kim Indiphos

With this in mind, the space concept is based on in-crowd tastes and aims at providing a hang-out space for them first and foremost. In contrary to a regular retail shop, the space is conceptualised as a symbolic experience space the showcases brand philosophies, provides diverse experiences, and conveys the influence of sneaker culture. 

© Young Kim Indiphos
© Young Kim Indiphos

Materials like ascon for the flooring and custom-made zinc furniture evoke street scenes, providing a distinctive sense of street feel even if visitors spend their time indoors.

© Young Kim Indiphos
© Young Kim Indiphos
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Store South Korea
Cite: "Adidas Concept Store 'DAS 107 by kasina' / URBANTAINER" 18 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804632/adidas-concept-store-das-107-by-kasina-urbantainer/>
