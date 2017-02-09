World
Canterbury Road Residence / B.E Architecture

  17:00 - 9 February, 2017
Canterbury Road Residence / B.E Architecture
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

  Architects

    B.E Architecture

  Location

    South Yarra VIC 3141, Australia

  Architect in Charge

    Broderick Ely, Design Director, Jon Boucher Architect, Andrew Piva, Architect

  Area

    440.0 m2

  Project Year

    2016

  Photographs

    Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

From the architect. Like a naturally occurring trilithon found in rock formations, the Canterbury Road Residence is made up of three simple structures, clad in rough lavastone stacked to form a contemplative passageway. The separation between the forms is made apparent as though they are three large boulders leaning on one another. The organic nature of the hand laid stone walls draws one from the street into the heart of the house; the upper level forms the lentil over the entry.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

While the tonal variation in the natural stone across the scale of the building has a strong presence, the lavastone used on the building is derived from a similar volcanic process as the bluestone used in Melbourne’s streets so it sits comfortably in the context. The fine flush glazing details and mirrored glass reflects the surrounds to emphasized solidity of the stone counterpart.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Situated along a busy street, the façade presents an outward face, yet the interior spaces are unexpectedly private and inward looking. The mirrored glass protects the occupants from overlooking aspect from neighbours without need for shutters. The stonework is evident in many sightlines through the house and intimate planted courtyards are scattered throughout including a fish pond at the entry and a planted terrace adjacent to the master ensuite. Building on a more textural experience, the interior spaces use render, travertine and dark timber which are highlighted by the natural lighting from courtyards and skylights.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

The smaller urban block, incorporates a dense, uncompromised program to accommodate a growing family including food storeroom to hang traditional salami, an elevator to accommodate a disabled relative and a terrace with pool and BBQ.  

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
"Canterbury Road Residence / B.E Architecture" 09 Feb 2017. ArchDaily.
