Pedestrian Skywalk to Improve Kolkata Temple Traffic

Design Forum International has unveiled Dakshineswar Sky Walk, a 380-meter long pedestrian intervention designed to improve traffic and movement leading to the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata, India.

Located on the banks of the Ganges River at the northern tip of the city, the Dakshineswar Kali temple is one “of the most revered places of worship in Hinduism, the seat of divine female power, Shakti,” and draws in a large number of devotees year-round. Because of its popularity, the roads leading to the site have become congested due to increased vehicle traffic, foot traffic, and the appearance of small shops and kiosks.

Taking these existing conditions into account, Dakshineswar Sky Walk aims to become a dynamic solution to the site’s problems. At 10.5 meters wide, the skywalk will connect a nearby traffic rotary with the gates of the temple compound, with 12 escalators, four elevators, and eight staircases to allow users to embark and disembark.

Existing conditions. Image Courtesy of Design Forum International

In addition to relocating pedestrian space from the street level to the elevated concourse, the skywalk will accommodate over 200 shops that are currently operating on the road.

The entire stretch of the Sky Walk is divided into modules of approximately eight meters in length, each of which is a complete unit in itself and can house four shops. At the junction of every six modules, there will be a buffer space of about 85 square meters, meant for rest and containing amenities like cafés, water fountains, and information desks.

Additionally, the project will be linked to neighboring railway platforms, allowing users to travel to the temple directly from the train station.

