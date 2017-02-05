Los Molinos House / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos

+22

Architects RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos

Location German Riesco 399, Zapallar, Región de Valparaíso, Chile

Architect in Charge Matias Ruiz M

Area 460.0 m2

Photographs Pablo Casals Aguirre

Manufacturers Loading...

Building Company RUIZSOLAR Ltda.

Builder Eric Solar

Structural Calculation Gerardo Fercovic M.

Lighting Matias Ruiz M. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Among espinos and litres,the trees that conform the Catapilco valley’s landscape, the impressive presence of a big quillay shines and guides the direction of this construction. A straight line towards this natural milestone sets the stage for the project’s general program development and formal structure.

Double heights and views towards the surrounding scenery create the rhythm of the architectural design, which keeps its relation with its surroundings through inner patios set in different places. With its 5 rooms, this house offers a generous gathering space. The spatial configuration of this proposal is based on the predominant features of its surroundings.

Cloudy winter dawns are solved with two large windows, which in turn serve as the central axis of the public area of the house.By the other hand, during summer, the vertical- mobile lattice,works as a natural filter for sun rays, providing an illuminated and controlled space for this season of the year.

The private area takes its distance form the public one through a central yard, which indicates the passing of time through its changes in light.

Over this second axis, an habitable attic, which enjoys the complete inner view of the house, provides this space with a very special atmosphere.With a north-south orientation and a triangular window, this secret space with views over the Catapilco Southern Valley,can be only accessed through bedrooms 2 and 3, becoming the most quiet space on the house, an almost magic space to be.