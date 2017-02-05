World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos
  6. Los Molinos House / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos

Los Molinos House / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 5 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Los Molinos House / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Los Molinos House / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos, © Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

© Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre +22

  • Building Company

    RUIZSOLAR Ltda.

  • Builder

    Eric Solar

  • Structural Calculation

    Gerardo Fercovic M.

  • Lighting

    Matias Ruiz M.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

From the architect. Among espinos and litres,the trees that conform the Catapilco valley’s landscape, the impressive presence of a big quillay shines and guides the direction of this construction. A straight line towards this natural milestone sets the stage for the project’s general program development and formal structure.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Double heights and views towards the surrounding scenery create the rhythm of the architectural design, which keeps its relation with its surroundings through inner patios set in different places. With its 5 rooms, this house offers a generous gathering space. The spatial configuration of this proposal is based on the predominant features of its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Cloudy winter dawns are solved with two large windows, which in turn serve as the central axis of the public area of the house.By the other hand, during summer, the vertical- mobile lattice,works as a natural filter for sun rays, providing an illuminated and controlled space for this season of the year.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The private area takes its distance form the public one through a central yard, which indicates the passing of time through its changes in light.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Over this second axis, an habitable attic, which enjoys the complete inner view of the house, provides this space with a very special atmosphere.With a north-south orientation and a triangular window, this secret space with views over the Catapilco Southern Valley,can be only accessed through bedrooms 2 and 3, becoming the most quiet space on the house, an almost magic space to be.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Chile
Cite: "Los Molinos House / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos" 05 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804621/los-molinos-house-ruizsolar-arquitectos/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »